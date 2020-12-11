SUBSCRIBE NOW
Somervell County Weekly Public Safety report

Compiled by Jay Hinton

Somervell County Sheriff’s Office

Weekly Jail Log

Dec. 2-7

• Odom, Courtney Renee, 22, Stephenville; warrant (Hood County)

• Williams, Gary Eugene, 53, Clifton; possession of a controlled substance

• Fletcher, Dewayne, 39, Calera, Oklahoma; warrant (Bryan County, Oklahoma)

• Young, Shelby Dlynn, 27, Stephenville; driving without a license

• Sanders, Gary Michael, 51, Glen Rose; warrant (Somervell County)

Crash Report

Dec. 2-5

• Dec. 4: 1600 block of NE Big Bend Trail; hit and run

• Dec. 4: 4300 block of CR 313 Loop; accident with injury

• Dec. 4: 600 block of NE Big Bend Trail; minor accident

Somervell County Fire Department

Fire Report

Dec. 2-7

• Dec. 2: E. Highway 67/ S FM 199; unknown fire