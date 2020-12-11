Somervell County Weekly Public Safety report
Compiled by Jay Hinton
Somervell County Sheriff’s Office
Weekly Jail Log
Dec. 2-7
• Odom, Courtney Renee, 22, Stephenville; warrant (Hood County)
• Williams, Gary Eugene, 53, Clifton; possession of a controlled substance
• Fletcher, Dewayne, 39, Calera, Oklahoma; warrant (Bryan County, Oklahoma)
• Young, Shelby Dlynn, 27, Stephenville; driving without a license
• Sanders, Gary Michael, 51, Glen Rose; warrant (Somervell County)
Crash Report
Dec. 2-5
• Dec. 4: 1600 block of NE Big Bend Trail; hit and run
• Dec. 4: 4300 block of CR 313 Loop; accident with injury
• Dec. 4: 600 block of NE Big Bend Trail; minor accident
Somervell County Fire Department
Fire Report
Dec. 2-7
• Dec. 2: E. Highway 67/ S FM 199; unknown fire