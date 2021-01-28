Somervell County Public Safety Report
Somervell County Sheriff’s Office
Weekly Jail Log
Jan. 19-24
• Flippin, Chelsey Marie, 28, Granbury; driving while intoxicated
• Garcia, Darius Lee, 27, Glen Rose; warrant (Johnson County)
• Kane, Tyler Bradley, 28, Tolar; public intoxication
• Foster, William Ryan, 27, Comanche; warrant (Somervell County)
• Rutledge, Erin Kathleen, 34, Glen Rose; sentence
• O'Neal, Lela Renea, 31, Weatherford; criminal trespass
• Garcia, Darius Lee, 27, Fort Worth; illegal dumping; burglary of habitation
Somervell County Fire Department
Fire Report
Jan. 19-24
• Jan. 17: 2700 block of North FM Highway 56; brush fire
• Jan. 17: 2100 block of CR 2010; structure fire
• Jan. 18: 1200 block of CR 1009; brush fire
• Jan. 18: 2900 block of CR 1008; unknown fire
• Jan. 23: CR 314/CR 302; unknown fire