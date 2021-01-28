SUBSCRIBE NOW
As low as $3 for 3 months
SUBSCRIBE NOW
As low as $3 for 3 months

Somervell County Public Safety Report

Compiled by Jay Hinton

Somervell County Sheriff’s Office

Weekly Jail Log

Jan. 19-24

• Flippin, Chelsey Marie, 28, Granbury; driving while intoxicated

• Garcia, Darius Lee, 27, Glen Rose; warrant (Johnson County)

• Kane, Tyler Bradley, 28, Tolar; public intoxication

• Foster, William Ryan, 27, Comanche; warrant (Somervell County)

• Rutledge, Erin Kathleen, 34, Glen Rose; sentence

• O'Neal, Lela Renea, 31, Weatherford; criminal trespass

• Garcia, Darius Lee, 27, Fort Worth; illegal dumping; burglary of habitation

Somervell County Fire Department

Fire Report

Jan. 19-24

• Jan. 17: 2700 block of North FM Highway 56; brush fire

• Jan. 17: 2100 block of CR 2010; structure fire

• Jan. 18: 1200 block of CR 1009; brush fire

• Jan. 18: 2900 block of CR 1008; unknown fire

• Jan. 23: CR 314/CR 302; unknown fire