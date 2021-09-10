Somervell County Sheriff’s Office Report

Glen Rose Reporter

Somervell County Sheriff’s Office

Somervell County Sheriff's Office patch

Jail Log

Sept. 1-8

• Rose, Jennifer Jo, 59, Granbury; warrants (Hood County)

• Campbell, Jesse Nicole, 33, Glen Rose; warrant

• Zavala, Celeste Nichole, 34l Glen Rose; insufficient bond

• Glover, Billy Ray Jr., 47, Glen Rose; assault

• Martinez, Juan Manuel, 36, Glen Rose; driving while intoxicated

Crash Report

• Aug. 30: 2400 block of CR 301; hit and run

• Aug. 31: SH 144/CR 2008; minor accident

• Aug. 31: 300 block of East Gibbs Boulevard; minor accident

• Sept. 3: 100 block of Grace Street; minor accident

• Sept. 3: 1900 block of S. FM 199; minor accident

• Sept. 4: 200 block of SW Big Bend Trail; hit and run

• Sept. 6: 400 block of Mesquite Street; hit and run

• Sept. 6: 3800 block of CR 313 Loop; accident with injury

• Sept. 6: 1100 block of NE Barnard Street; minor accident

Fire Report

• Sept. 1: 300 block of Grace Street; unknown fire

• Sept. 4: 1200 block of CR 316; brush fire

• Sept. 4: 1600 block of NE Big Bend Trail; unknown fire