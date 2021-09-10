Somervell County Sheriff’s Office Report
Somervell County Sheriff’s Office
Jail Log
Sept. 1-8
• Rose, Jennifer Jo, 59, Granbury; warrants (Hood County)
• Campbell, Jesse Nicole, 33, Glen Rose; warrant
• Zavala, Celeste Nichole, 34l Glen Rose; insufficient bond
• Glover, Billy Ray Jr., 47, Glen Rose; assault
• Martinez, Juan Manuel, 36, Glen Rose; driving while intoxicated
Crash Report
• Aug. 30: 2400 block of CR 301; hit and run
• Aug. 31: SH 144/CR 2008; minor accident
• Aug. 31: 300 block of East Gibbs Boulevard; minor accident
• Sept. 3: 100 block of Grace Street; minor accident
• Sept. 3: 1900 block of S. FM 199; minor accident
• Sept. 4: 200 block of SW Big Bend Trail; hit and run
• Sept. 6: 400 block of Mesquite Street; hit and run
• Sept. 6: 3800 block of CR 313 Loop; accident with injury
• Sept. 6: 1100 block of NE Barnard Street; minor accident
Fire Report
• Sept. 1: 300 block of Grace Street; unknown fire
• Sept. 4: 1200 block of CR 316; brush fire
• Sept. 4: 1600 block of NE Big Bend Trail; unknown fire