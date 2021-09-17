Somervell County Sheriff’s Office weekly report

Glen Rose Reporter

Somervell County Sheriff’s Office

Weekly Jail Log

Sept. 6-13

Somervell County Sheriff's Office patch

• Folks, Brian Leon, 51, Hico; driving while intoxicated

• Martinez, Juan Manuel, 36, Glen Rose; driving while intoxicated

• Ables, Joyclynn Sheree, 45, Fort Worth; warrants

• Espinoza, Alex, 30, Granbury; warrants

• Dotson, Jake McKenzie, 22, Granbury; warrants

Crashes

• Sept. 6: 400 block of Mesquite Street; hit and run

• Sept. 6: 1100 block of NE Barnard Street; minor accident

• Sept. 6: 3800 block of CR 313 loop; accident with injury

• Sept. 7: 1600 block of Park Road; hit and run

• Sept. 12: 100 block of Camelot Drive; minor accident

• Sept. 12: 200 block of SW Big Bend Trail; accident with injury

• Sept. 13: CR 2011/ W US Highway 67; accident with injury

Fires

• Sept. 12: 3100 block of CR 304; structure fire

• Sept. 13: FM 225/CR 1016; unknown fire