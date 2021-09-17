Somervell County Sheriff’s Office weekly report
Somervell County Sheriff’s Office
Weekly Jail Log
Sept. 6-13
• Folks, Brian Leon, 51, Hico; driving while intoxicated
• Martinez, Juan Manuel, 36, Glen Rose; driving while intoxicated
• Ables, Joyclynn Sheree, 45, Fort Worth; warrants
• Espinoza, Alex, 30, Granbury; warrants
• Dotson, Jake McKenzie, 22, Granbury; warrants
Crashes
• Sept. 6: 400 block of Mesquite Street; hit and run
• Sept. 6: 1100 block of NE Barnard Street; minor accident
• Sept. 6: 3800 block of CR 313 loop; accident with injury
• Sept. 7: 1600 block of Park Road; hit and run
• Sept. 12: 100 block of Camelot Drive; minor accident
• Sept. 12: 200 block of SW Big Bend Trail; accident with injury
• Sept. 13: CR 2011/ W US Highway 67; accident with injury
Fires
• Sept. 12: 3100 block of CR 304; structure fire
• Sept. 13: FM 225/CR 1016; unknown fire