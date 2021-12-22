Somervell County Sheriff's Office Reports
Dec. 13-20
Weekly Jail Log
• Dial, Malorie Rachelle, 30, Glen Rose; warrant; public intoxication, warrant
• Westerman, Terry Lynn, 54, Granbury; warrant, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance
• Christian, Haley Renee, 21, Walnut Springs; possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, warrant
• Bomar, Jake Wayne, 26, Stephenville; warrant
• Sheppard, Maesen Brea, 19, Granbury; possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana
• Waddle, Chuck, 48, Gordon, Texas; possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia
• Perez, Michelle Jean, 33, Granbury; driving while intoxicated
• Chappel, Jeffrey Truman, 62, Somervell County; public intoxication
• Bomar, Tyler Wayne, 30, Cleburne; warrant
• Hernandez, David, 38, Somervell County; assault, public intoxication
• Schiller, Brett J., 22, Walnut Springs; driving while intoxicated
• Salina De La Fuente, 27, Glen Rose; public intoxication
• Maldonado, Jeremy, 34, Glen Rose; public intoxication
• Fisher, Melanie Marie, 29, Glen Rose; warrant
• Adams Jr., Joseph Dominic, 24, Glen Rose; warrant
• Langston, Barry Keith, 53, Stephenville; possession of drug paraphernalia
• Imler, Kristi Nanette, 47, Cleburne; possession of drug paraphernalia
Crashes
• Dec. 13: 3000 block of North FM 199; minor accident
• Dec. 15: East Highway 67/CR 305; hit and run
• Dec. 15: South FM 56, CR 412; minor accident
• Dec. 17: 5800 block of North SH 144; minor accident
• Dec. 17: 1300 block of NE Big Bend Trail; accident with injury
• Dec. 18: 2100 block of Highway 67; minor accident
• Dec. 18: FM 51/C 1014; minor accident
• Dec. 19: 200 block of SW Big Bend Trail; hit and run
• Dec. 19: 1100 block of East Highway 67; minor accident
• Dec. 20: 11000 block of West Highway 67; hit and run
• Dec. 20: 1700 block of South SH 144; minor accident
• Dec. 20: West Highway 67/CR 2016; minor accident
• Dec. 20: North FM 56/Power Plant; minor accident
• Dec. 20: 1400 block of North FM 56; minor accident
Fires
• Dec. 14: 200 block of Commerce Street; unknown fire
• Dec. 20: CR 303/Highway 67; structure fire