Somervell County Sheriff's Office report

Glen Rose Reporter

Somervell County Sheriff’s Office Reports

Weekly Jail Log

Dec. 20-26

• Langston, Barry Keith, 53, Stephenville; possession of drug paraphernalia

• Imler, Kristi Nanette, 47, Cleburne; possession of drug paraphernalia

• Conn, Christopher Lee, 36, Irving; warrant

• McClure, Jesse Wayne, 42, Rainbow; assault

• Cathcart, John C., 59, Columbus, Ohio; public intoxication

• Delgado-Ramirez, Jose, 39, Somervell County; public intoxication

• Banuelos Jr., Jerry; 40, Glen Rose; public intoxication

• Loar, Rachel Lea, 46, Jonesboro; warrant

• Jackson, Daniel Leon, 40, Rainbow; public intoxication; operation of vehicle with expired license, failure to maintain financial responsibility

• Murphy, Gregory, 32, Glen Rose; driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana

Crashes

• Dec. 20: 1700 block of South S.H. 144; minor accident

• Dec. 20: 11000 block of West U.S. 67; hit and run

• Dec. 20: West U.S. 67/CR 2016; minor accident

• Dec. 20: North FM 56/Power Plant; minor accident

• Dec. 20: 1400 block of North FM 56; minor accident

• Dec. 21: FM 205/CR 1008; minor accident

• Dec. 21: 3400 block of CR 313 loop; accident with injury

• Dec. 22: 3800 block of West U.S. 67; minor accident

• Dec. 22: 100 block of Valley View Street; accident with injury

• Dec. 23: North U.S. 144/CR 322; accident with injury

• Dec. 24: 1700 block of SH 144; accident with injury

• Dec. 24: 1900 D block of SH 144; minor accident

• Dec. 25: 3100 block of CR 304; accident with injury

• Dec. 25: 100 block of Barnard Street; minor accident

• Dec. 26: 1500 block of U.S. 67; minor accident

• Dec. 26: 1055 block of Ivy Drive; minor accident

Fires

• Dec. 20: CR 303/ USH 67; structure fire

• Dec. 21: 1100 block of CR 2010; brush fire

• Dec. 24: 1000 block of CR 2026; unknown fire

• Dec. 24: 1300 block of CR 2026; brush fire

• Dec. 25: 3800 block of N. SH 144; unknown fire