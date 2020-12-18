Optimist Club honors Youth of the Month

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — Students bound for Texas A&M and Tarleton State were among those honored as the Glen Rose Optimist Club Youth of the Month earlier this month.

Seniors Jenna White, who is planning to attend TAMU, and Trayle McClure, who has been accepted at TSU, were recognized at the Glen Rose High School YOM, while Seth Beneze and Campbell Morris were honored as the Glen Rose Junior High School YOM at the meeting held at Barnard Mill.

White, the student body president and class vice president, currently ranks seventh in the class, and she has been involved in National Honor Society and WIT. She has been an FFA officer for three years and is currently the FFA vice president and NHS president. She is also involved in her church in volunteering there.

She will graduate with 63 dual-credit hours.

McClure, the creator of the GRHS E-sports team, is in the top half of his class and will graduate with 18 college hours. He is the caption of the Glen Rose E-sports Overwatch Team, and was the Front Ensemble Section Leader for the GRHS Band as a junior and senior.

In addition to band and e-sports, he’s been an audio tech for two years and member of the robotics team. He plans to major in computer science.

Beneze is on the "A” honor roll and is participating in UIL events in mathematics, science, modern oratory and one-act play. He is also a member of the seventh-grade student council, National Junior Honor Society and International Thespian Society.

Morris is making all As in all honors classes (except math), and is involved in band, Spanish, yearbook, athletics and cheer. She has also been a member of student council.

She is also involved in her church and 4-H and is involved with the LDL Foundation and the Paluxy Pedal.