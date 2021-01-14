Overbo named lone finalist for GRISD superintendent

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — The Glen Rose ISD Board of Trustees named Dr. Trig Overbo, current superintendent in Jayton-Girard ISD, the lone finalist for the superintendent of GRISD, according to a news release issued by the district on Thursday.

“Dr. Overbo has a diverse number of education experiences and definitely fits the Glen Rose Tiger culture,” Glen Rose ISD Board President Jason Dillard said.

Dillard said the timeframe of when Overbo will come aboard has yet to be determined, but for now, the district must wait the state-mandated 21 days before officially tendering Overbo a contract.

Overbo, a native of Viroqua, Wisconsin, is currently in his seventh year as the superintendent at JGISD. In 2016, he received a Doctor of Educational Leadership from Lamar University. In 2008, he graduated from Abilene Christian University with a Master’s Degree in Educational Leadership, and in 1994, he graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater with a degree in education and a minor in coaching.

Prior to becoming the superintendent at JGISD, he was a teacher and coach for 13 years at different schools.

He first became a principal at Hamlin High School in 2008, and he later was an assistant principal and principal at Snyder High School.

He and his wife Ashley have three children: Charlie (10), Ellie (8) and Alberic (8), who they just recently adopted from Burundi, Africa.

Overbo will replace Wayne Rotan, who was the superintendent of the district for 15 years.

Dr. David Brown, currently the superintendent at Van Alstyne ISD, was named the lone finalist in December but withdrew his name just before Christmas.

Last Saturday, Susan Wright, assistant superintendent of instruction in GRISD, was named the interim superintendent for the month of January. Rotan will return Feb. 1, and work on a part-time basis until Overbo takes over.