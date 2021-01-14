Wright named interim GRISD superintendent while search continues

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — Susan Wright, Glen Rose ISD assistant superintendent of instruction, was named the interim superintendent for the district in a specially called meeting held by the board of trustees last Saturday, according to a statement released by the district.

Wright, who was selected as the 2016-17 TASSP Outstanding Middle School Principal of the Year, will remain as the interim post for the month of January. Former GRISD superintendent Wayne Rotan will return Feb. 1 and work on a part-time basis during the transition of getting a new superintendent in place.

David Brown, Ph.D., superintendent of Van Alstyne ISD, was named the lone finalist for the position in December, but he withdrew his name just before Christmas.

According to GRISD Board President Jason Dillard, the board is in the process of interviewing candidates for the open position.

Once a lone finalist is named, the district will have to wait the state-mandated 21 days before officially extending a contract. The district is hoping to have the new superintendent in place by spring break.

Rotan retired in December after 15 years as the superintendent.