Overbo officially hired as GRISD superintendent

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — The Glen Rose ISD Board of Trustees voted unanimously in a specially called meeting Thursday night to extend a contract to Dr. Trig Overbo, current superintendent in Jayton-Girard ISD, to become the superintendent of GRISD.

Overbo, who was named the lone finalist for the position on Jan. 13, signed the contract Thursday night, and he will begin at the end of March.

Overbo, who graduated from high school in Wisconsin, is currently in his seventh year as the superintendent at JGISD. In 2016, he received a Doctor of Educational Leadership from Lamar University.

In 2008, he graduated from Abilene Christian University with a Master’s Degree in Educational Leadership, and in 1994, he graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater with a degree in education and a minor in coaching.

Overbo replaces Wayne Rotan, who was the superintendent of the district for 15 years.

Overbo and his wife Ashley have three children: Charlie (10), Ellie (8) and Alberic (8), who they just recently adopted from Burundi, Africa.