Overbo eager to take over reins of Glen Rose ISD

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — The Glen Rose ISD Board of Trustees voted unanimously in a specially called meeting Feb. 4 to extend a contract to Dr. Trig Overbo, current superintendent in Jayton-Girard ISD, to become the superintendent of GRISD.

Overbo, who was named the lone finalist for the position on Jan. 13, signed the contract that night, and he will begin in March.

“It is an outstanding opportunity for me professionally,” he said. “I am looking forward to being a part of an outstanding staff and growing with them in this tradition-rich environment. This is an excellent opportunity for our family, as well. The broad scope of experiences offered for our family in both the school and community are exciting. I look forward to our children graduating from Glen Rose High School.”

Overbo replaces Wayne Rotan, who was the superintendent of the district for 15 years. Rotan retired in December and beginning in February, he returned in a limited capacity as the interim superintendent until Overbo takes over.

“The board is proud and excited to have completed the process of hiring a new superintendent,” said Glen Rose ISD Board President Jason Dillard. “During our conversation, it is evident that Dr. Overbo is eager to take on his new role.”

Overbo will officially begin on March 22, and his two daughters will begin classes April 19 for the final six weeks, while his wife and son will finish out the year in Jayton-Girard ISD before coming to Glen Rose.

“The first 100 days will be a time of discovery as I gain an understanding of the operating systems in place at GRISD. My vision is to build relationships, learn the culture and support the traditions that are already established,” he said. “I am excited to be joining the Tiger family and working toward continued excellence and superior performance together.”

Overbo, who graduated from high school in Wisconsin, is in his seventh year as the superintendent at JGISD, but he was lured to Glen Rose with all the good things the district has in place and what it has to offer.

“The reputation of high standards and excellence in both academics and extra-curricular activities are very attractive to me both professionally and personally,” he said. “Glen Rose ISD and the community have a reputation of small-town values and Christ-centered principles, which I greatly appreciate.”

In his limited contact with teachers and staff before and shortly after his hiring, he said he likes what he sees.

“Warm, inviting, creative and servant leadership are the words that come to mind,” he said. “You can tell that the staff understands that education is about relationships and that they have tremendous connections with the students and each other. You can also feel the culture of high expectations that emphasize excellence and continuous improvement.”

In 2016, Overbo received a doctor of educational leadership from Lamar University.

In 2008, he graduated from Abilene Christian University with a master’s degree in educational leadership, and in 1994, he graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater with a degree in education and a minor in coaching.

Overbo and his wife Ashley have three children: Charlie (10), Ellie (8) and Alberic (8), who they just recently adopted from Burundi, Africa.