GRISD to return in in-person learning only for 2021-22 year

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — Citing low case counts on Glen Rose ISD campuses, more access to vaccinations and a need for a better quality of learning, Glen Rose ISD Superintendent Dr. Trig Overbo recently announced that the 2021-22 school year will use in-person instruction as its sole option for student learning.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced districts from around the state and the country to come up with alternative learning options for students, but GRISD officials now believe it's time for all students to return to campuses.

“Our staff and students have done a great job responding to the temporary instructional changes,” Overbo said in a news release. “However, with the widespread vaccination efforts underway, it is our goal for Glen Rose ISD to get all students back in the classroom.”

Currently, there are no cases of COVID-19 at any of the district’s four campuses, nor at administration or transportation. During the pandemic, Glen Rose High School had the highest number of student cases with 60, while Glen Rose Junior High and Glen Rose Intermediate had 24 cases each, and Glen Rose Elementary had eight.

Glen Rose Elementary, however, had the most cases among staff with 19, while Glen Rose Junior High had 16 cases and Glen Rose High School and Glen Rose Intermediate had 13 and 12 staff cases, respectively. There was one case at the district office.

“Glen Rose ISD experienced relatively low COVID-19 case counts, which validate Glen Rose ISD’s ability to provide a safe educational environment as a result of our safety protocols,” Overbo said. “Conversely, state and local achievement data prove that remote learning does not yield the same quality learning experiences for students as in-person.”

The district will continue to analyze its heaths and safety protocols, and make adjustments, if necessary, Overbo said.

“Any revisions to our current plan will be released this summer and posted on our district website,” he said. “Thank you for your understanding and cooperation as we strive to provide the best education for all students.”