Glen Rose education briefs

Glen Rose Reporter

Glen Rose student named to SPC dean's list

Kevin Uehlein, of Glen Rose was named to the South Plains College Spring 2021 Dean's List.

Uehlein was among more than 700 students named to the Spring 2021 Deans List.

To qualify, students must earn a GPA of 3.25 or higher and complete a minimum of 12 credit hours.

South Plains College, located in Levelland, is a comprehensive, two-year community college that serves the greater South Plains area of Texas with innovative educational programs that span the arts and sciences, technical education, continuing education and workforce development.

Local student named to SNHU president's list

Southern New Hampshire University recently announced its Winter 2021 President's List. The winter term runs from January to May.

Melissa Martin of Glen Rose was among those on the list.

Full-time students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above are named to the President's List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits in either EW1 & EW2, EW3 & EW4, or EW5 & EW6.

SNHU offers approximately 200 accredited undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs, available online and on its 300-acre campus in Manchester, NH.