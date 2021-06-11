Glen Rose education briefs

Glen Rose Reporter

Glen Rose students named to ASU Dean's List

SAN ANGELO — Angelo State University in San Angelo announced the students achieving the Dean's List designation for the 2021 spring semester.

Glen Rose students include named to the list include: Mallory Alexander, Lindsay Andress, Lacy Burtscher, Paloma Gonzalez, John Hague. Hazel Hawkins, Zoee Johnson, Jillian Kirkley, Elizabeth Locke, Emma Lozier, Catherine Ogletree, Tate Randall, Kathrynn Reedy and Jackson Stoner.

To be eligible for the ASU Dean's List, full-time undergraduate students must maintain a 3.25 or better grade point average on a 4.0 scale.

Angelo State University, founded in 1928, is a four-year public school and part of the dynamic Texas Tech University System with campuses across the state.

Glen Rose native named to SRU spring 2021 dean's list

Slippery Rock University has announced its dean's list for the spring 2021 semester.

Taylor Fellers from Glen Rose was named to that list.

The dean's list consists of SRU undergraduate students who earned an adjusted semester grade-point average of 3.5 or higher, based on a schedule of at least 12 newly attempted and earned credits.

Slippery Rock University, founded in 1889, is a member of Pennsylvania's State System of Higher Education.