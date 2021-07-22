Glen Rose ISD news in brief

Glen Rose Reporter

GRISD new students registration times scheduled

Glen Rose ISD has announced its scheduled times for new student registration. They include:

• Monday, July 26, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Tuesday, July 27, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Wednesday, July 28, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

High school new student registration: Parents can begin the online portion of the registration process by visiting grisd.net/registration-information/new-students-to-the-district/

Beginning July 28, parents and students need to report to GRHS to provide needed documentation, complete the second part of Skyward registration, and meet with counselors to discuss schedules.

Documentation needed includes: Proof of residency (electric bill or water bill that shows 911 address); drivers license; birth certificate; shot records; and rranscript or report from previous district, if applicable.

• Glen Rose Elementary is located at 601 Stadium Drive; (254) 898-3500

• Glen Rose Intermediate is located at 201 Allen Drive; (254) 898-3600

• Glen Rose Junior High is located at 805 College Ave.; (254) 898-3700

• Glen Rose High School is located at 900 Stadium Drive; (254) 898-3800

For additional information about school supply lists, the school year calendar, nutrition programs and more, visit grisd.net/registration-information/

Meet the Tigers set for Aug. 6

Meet the Tigers Night for Glen Rose ISD is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 6, at Tiger Stadium.

This is a kick off to the new year and a chance to meet the Tigers.

Meet the Teacher nights set

Glen Rose ISD has scheduled several Back-to-School Meet the Teacher Nights.

Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, Meet the Teacher

• Glen Rose Elementary School, time TBD

• Glen Rose Intermediate School, time TBD

Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, Meet the Teacher

• Glen Rose Junior High School, 5-6:30 p.m.

• Glen Rose High School, 6:30-8 p.m.