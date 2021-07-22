MacBook pick-up schedule announced for GRISD students

Reporter Staff

As back-to-school activities draw near, Glen Rose ISD students will be able to pick up their MacBooks from the district for the upcoming school year.

Student pickup will be at the GRISD Technology Center, 707 SW Big Bend Trail, between Brookshire’s and the GRISD Admin building.

Students can contact the Technology department at (254) 898-3888 or at support@grisd.net.

Please note the days for returning students and new students to the district are not always on the same day. If you were in school here the last day of school in May 2021, you are a returning student.

• Monday, July 26,2021: Returning Students, 8:30-11:30 a.m., 1:30-4:30 p.m.

• Tuesday, July 27, 2021: Returning Students, 1-6 p.m.

• Wednesday, July 28, 2021: Returning Students, 8:30-11:30 a.m., 1:30-4:30 p.m.

• Thursday, July 29, 2021, Returning Students, 1-6 p.m.

• Friday, July 30, 2021: No pickup

• Monday, Aug. 2, 2021: Returning Students, 8:30-11:30 a.m., 1:30-4:30 p.m.

• Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021: Returning Students, 1-6 p.m.

• Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021: Returning Students, 8:30-11:30 a.m., 1:30-6 p.m.

• Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021: No pickup

• Friday, Aug. 6, 2021: Returning Students, 1:30-4:30 p.m.

• Monday, Aug. 9, 2021: No pickup

'• Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021: New Student, 1-6 p.m.

• Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021: New Student, 1:30-6 p.m.

• Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021: New and Returning Student, 1-6 p.m.

• Friday, Aug. 13, 2021: No Pickup

After Aug. 13, all students will pick up MacBooks from their campus libraries.