Uehlein named to South Plains College Fall 2021 Deans' List

Special to the Reporter

LEVELLAND — Kevin Uehlein of Glen Rose was named to the South Plains College Fall 2021 Deans' List.

Uehlein was among more than 750 students named to the list.

To qualify, students must earn a GPA of 3.25 or higher and complete a minimum of 12 credit hours.

South Plains College is a comprehensive, two-year community college that serves the greater South Plains area of Texas with innovative educational programs that span the arts and sciences, technical education, continuing education and workforce development. Its main campus is located in Levelland.