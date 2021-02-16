Expo Center now serving as day, night warming station

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — Due to freezing temperatures and anticipated below-zero temperatures in the evenings and overnight for the next few days, Somervell County has set up a continuous warming station at the Somervell County Expo Center, and Judge Danny Chambers said it will remain open until temperatures climb.

Anyone experiencing extended power outages can go there to warm up, get snacks or spend the night.

“We've got blankets and cots,” Chambers said. “All they have to do is really just show up and lay down as long as they don't have some kind of emergency medical issue or condition.”

The Expo Center, located at 202 E. Bo Gibbs, opened to individuals on Monday night, and Chambers said three people stayed overnight but many more came in, grabbed a snack and warmed up before leaving. Animals are welcome, if they are crated, he said.

“We’re gonna try to keep it going through Thursday,” he said. “Once the temperature gets up above freezing, we'll probably shut it down.”

Chambers said three volunteers and Somervell County Sheriff’s Deputies were onsite all night to assist in any way.

“I’ve never seen minus 2 in Glen Rose, Texas, in my lifetime, and I hope I never see it again,” Chambers said.