Glen Rose news in brief

Compiled by Jay Hinton

Dinosaur Valley State Park is closed through Sunday

Due to infrastructure failure, Dinosaur Valley State Park will be closed through Sunday. It is hoping to reopen on Monday, Feb. 21.

Anyone who had reservations during the closed times will receive a full refund.

Sign-ups open for youth baseball, softball

The Glen Rose Youth Baseball and Softball Association are taking registrations for teams 4U-U14. Players can sign up at www.quickscores.com/gryba. Cost is $85 and birth certificate is required.

For information, contact Melanie Starkey at 254-349-5800.

Get tickets now for Spring Break at Fossil Rim

Tickets for the Gosdin Scenic Drive at Fossil Rim are now available for purchase through the end of March.

Fossil Rim has scheduled for March 6-21, and advance tickets are selling quickly. Tickets can be purchases at fossilrim.org/tickets-selfdrive/.

Players still needed for youth soccer

The Glen Rose Youth Soccer Association still has spots open on the U5 ($50) and U7 ($85 soccer teams. All games, which begin March 27, will be played in Glen Rose. Sign-ups are being taken at www.glenrosesoccer.net.

Master Gardener class to be held in March

Registrations are now being taken for Master Gardener classes by contacting Janna or Jordan at the Somervell County Extension Office at 254-897-2809. Class sizes are limited.

Classes will be held virtually or in-person, and typically scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on most Tuesdays beginning in April and running through early June. In-person classes will be held in Hood, Somervell or Johnson counties.

The cost has yet to be determined, but the fees will include a new full-color Master Gardener handbook, access to all training (online and in-person) and all field-trip fees.

Passover at The Promise

The Promise - Glen Rose will be hosting “The Promise of Passover” at the Texas Amphitheater Mar- 26-28 and April 2-3. Tickets are now on sale.

For more information, visit ThePromiseGlenRose.com.

Kickstart My Heart is Feb. 27

Registration is now open for Kickstart My Heart benefit race that will be held Feb. 27 at 8 a.m. in the back parking lot of the Glen Rose Medical Center.

Racers can sign up for the $25 event at racedayeventservices.com.

The race is being held in memory of Hayley Cary Darnell and proceeds will benefit the Roger E. Marks Healthcare Foundation.

For more information contact Lisa Andersen at 817-980-3129.