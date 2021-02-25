SUBSCRIBE NOW
Somervell County Public Safety report

Glen Rose Reporter

Somervell County Sheriff’s Office

Arrest Report

Feb. 8-15

• Chavez, Chad, 42, Glen Rose; out-of-county warrant (Denton County)

• Roe, Phillip Matthew, 32, Granbury; possession of marijuana

• Hunnel, Corey Allyn, 31, Glen Rose; concurrent sentence

Somervell County Sheriff’s Office

Crash Report

Feb. 8-15

• Feb. 10: 100 block of Matthews Street; hit and run

• Feb. 11: 400 block of Elm Street; hit and run

• Feb. 11: 900 block of NE Barnard Street; minor accident

• Feb. 11: CR 412 / S. FM 56; minor accident

• Feb. 13: 200 block of SW Big Bend Trail; minor accident

Somervell County Fire Department Report

Feb. 8-15

No fires reported