Somervell County Public Safety report
Glen Rose Reporter
Somervell County Sheriff’s Office
Arrest Report
Feb. 8-15
• Chavez, Chad, 42, Glen Rose; out-of-county warrant (Denton County)
• Roe, Phillip Matthew, 32, Granbury; possession of marijuana
• Hunnel, Corey Allyn, 31, Glen Rose; concurrent sentence
Crash Report
Feb. 8-15
• Feb. 10: 100 block of Matthews Street; hit and run
• Feb. 11: 400 block of Elm Street; hit and run
• Feb. 11: 900 block of NE Barnard Street; minor accident
• Feb. 11: CR 412 / S. FM 56; minor accident
• Feb. 13: 200 block of SW Big Bend Trail; minor accident
Somervell County Fire Department Report
Feb. 8-15
No fires reported