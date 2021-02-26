Gibson: Spring break in your own backyard, explorers

By Kristen Gibson

Glen Rose Convention & Visitors Bureau

Welcome back. Explorers are welcome and highly encouraged here.

We’re hoping to encourage all of Glen Rose to become expert tourists in your own city. We are so excited to take this journey with you to #ExploreGlenRose through a local “visitors” eyes, and enjoy all of the amazing sights, sounds, tastes, and adventures that Glen Rose has to offer. So, prepare to get off the couch and explore with us.

Spring Break will be here before you know it.

If you’re looking to get out of the house and enjoy wide-open spaces and fresh air, let Glen Rose be your “Distancing Destination” stay-cay. In Glen Rose, you can do everything from feed giraffes to walk in real dinosaur tracks, float rivers, hike, bike, explore on horseback, enjoy world-renowned art, and more.

There are so many ways to explore Glen Rose.

Below are some pre-made itineraries to help you get started. Need more help in making your perfect adventure? Give us a call at (254) 897-3081 and we’ll be happy to build one just for you. Need even more information? Visit our website ExploreGlenRose.org to start planning today.

Glen Rose Spring Break Pro Tips

• Be sure to make your reservations early for attractions like Fossil Rim Wildlife Center, Dinosaur Valley State Park, and The Promise, as they have daily visitor limits.

• Make your reservations early for lodging. We have everything from tried-and-true hotels to one-of-a-kind guest houses and cabins (even train cars). Even Glen Rose residents love to stay with our great lodging partners.

• Be sure to visit the downtown square and experience all of the unique boutiques, shops, dining, and historic downtown charm.

• The majority of Glen Rose dining is owner-operated, one-of-a-kind establishments. It’s a real foodie paradise. Step outside of your usual dining choices. You won’t be sorry.

• Monday-Thursday are the best days to experience Spring Break in Glen Rose. Early in the day is also best. The weekends tend to be very crowded for all of our attractions, which might alter your experience.

Sample Itineraries:

• Explore Art & History

The history is alive and accessible, and the art is diverse and abundant. Explore the unique attractions that spark a love of history and culture!

• Enjoy world-renowned art at Barnard’s Mill & Art Museum – 307 SW Barnard St., Glen Rose.

• Explore the scientific evidence of creation at the Creation Evidence Museum – 3102 FM 205, Glen Rose.

• Find out more about ways to explore our amazing city at the Glen Rose Visitors Center – 100 NE Barnard St., Glen Rose.

• Learn about the history of Glen Rose by taking the Glen Rose Historic Walking Tour – Downloadable PDF on ExploreGlenRose.org

• Enjoy locally donated finds ranging from fossils to a moonshine still at the Somervell County Museum – 101 Vernon St., Glen Rose.

• Experience a life-changing theatrical experience at The Promise – 5000 Texas Drive, Glen Rose.

• Explore dinosaurs

In the Dinosaur Capital of Texas, it is only fitting that you spend some time roaming where the dinosaurs did.

Tracks are visible and accessible for viewing all over town. The itinerary below is for dinosaur enthusiasts big and small.

• Experience five dinosaur track locations at Dinosaur Valley State Park – 1629 Park Road 59, Glen Rose.

• See 100+ life-sized dinosaur replicas and more at Dinosaur World – 1058 Park Road 59, Glen Rose.

• Explore the scientific evidence of creation at the Creation Evidence Museum – 3102 FM 205, Glen Rose.

• Enjoy locally donated finds, including fossils, at the Somervell County Museum – 101 Vernon St., Glen Rose

• Find out more about ways to explore at the Glen Rose Visitors Center – 100 NE Barnard St., Glen Rose.

• Take a photo with a real dinosaur track at the Gazebo Dinosaur Track – 101 NE Barnard St., Glen Rose.

• Explore Outdoors

With our beautiful rivers, lake, golf course, state park, and more, Glen Rose has so many ways you can explore the outdoors.

• Hike, bike, and explore Dinosaur Valley State Park – 1629 Park Road 59, Glen Rose.

• See the park on horseback at Eagle Eye Ranch Carriage Company – 1629 Park Road 59, Glen Rose.

• See 100+ life-sized dinosaur replicas along a beautiful walking trail at Dinosaur World – 1058 Park Road 59, Glen Rose.

• Tube on the Brazos, Float on the Paluxy, or splash in Wheeler Branch Park

• Climb and splash at Big Rocks Park – 1014 NE Barnard St., Glen Rose.

• Enjoy the Glen Rose River Walk – Matthews St, FM 56, Glen Rose.

• Make a day or two out of the amazing 36-hole Squaw Valley Golf Course - 2439 E, US-67, Glen Rose.

• Explore Wildlife & Nature

Check out the exotic animals at Fossil Rim Wildlife Center, and explore our local wildlife in their natural habitat.

• Take a self-guided or guided safari tour at the No. 1 safari park in the USA at Fossil Rim Wildlife Center – 2299 CR 2008, Glen Rose.

• Hike, bike, and explore at Dinosaur Valley State Park – 1629 Park Road 59, Glen Rose.

• See the gorgeous Glen Rose landscape on horseback with Eagle Eye Ranch Carriage Company – 1629 Park Road 59, Glen Rose.

• Take a break and enjoy many bird species that can be found locally at the Glen Rose Bird Sanctuary – 109 SW Barnard St., Glen Rose.

• Stroll along the Paluxy River with the Glen Rose River Walk – Begin at Heritage Park Matthews Street, FM 56, Glen Rose.

• Climb, jump, splash and explore at Big Rocks Park – 1014 NE Barnard St., Glen Rose.

Need more ideas? Be sure to call us at (254) 897-3081 or explore our website ExploreGlenRose.org.

I hope you will take the time to explore all of the amazing attractions and businesses that make Glen Rose so unique! We’ll see you next month with the next Glen Rose adventure itinerary.

We’d love your suggestions as well.