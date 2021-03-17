Optimist Club honors February Youths of the Month

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — The Glen Rose Optimist Club honored four Glen Rose ISD students as its Youth of the Month in its monthly meeting held in late February.

Abigale Bunt and Jorge Mendoza were recognized as the Glen Rose Junior High Youths of the Month, while Paloma Gonzalez and Caden Schinagel were honor as the Glen Rose High School Youths of the Month.

Bunt is a member of the National Junior Honor Society and assistant coach for Little Dribblers basketball. Bunt, who also is an altar server at her church, is a two-time district basketball champion.

Mendoza, while taking several honors classes, is making straight A’s. He is a leader in the classroom, on the court, track and field, and in the community. In addition to being a select soccer player, he is a member of the A team for football and basketball. He also is a local soccer referee.

Gonzalez is currently ranked third in her class and is a member and president of the Spanish National Honor Society, WIT and band. She has also competed in debate.

She was also a varsity band saxophone section leader.

Gonzalez, who also actively participates in her church and is a Sunday School teacher, will graduate with 57 dual-credit hours, and she plans to attend Texas State University.

Schinagel, who has played varsity basketball and tennis for the last two years, is a member of NHS and takes dual English/speech, dual chemistry and dual calculus/stats in addition to AP government/economics.

He was the District 6-4A Defensive MVP as a senior. He is also a three-time best of show and grand champion in the Somervell County Art Contest, and a five-time Fort Worth Rodeo Art Contest finalist. He was also the Western Horseman Magazine Art Contest second-place winner.

He will graduate with 32 dual-credit hours and plans to attend Texas Tech University.