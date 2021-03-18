Gibson resigns as director of Glen Rose CVB

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — After 18 months as the director of the Glen Rose Convention and Visitors Bureau, Kristen Gibson has resigned.

“It is always bittersweet to make a change,” she said. “I worked at The Promise for 11 1/2 years before I made the transition to the city as the events director, and it was definitely a difficult decision. The change was scary but exciting as it gave me the opportunity to learn and grow, and in turn, be a better member of the team.”

Her latest stint with the city of Glen Rose was her second after about eight months as the city of Granbury’s group and leisure travel events coordinator after working as Glen Rose’s events coordinator for nearly two years prior.

“I have mixed feelings regarding CVB Director Gibson's departure,” said Glen Rose City Administrator Michael Leamons. “On the one hand, personally, I very much regret seeing her go. She has such a pleasant personality and has been a very productive employee. Her contributions to the city first as events coordinator and more recently as CVB director have been both prodigious and high-quality.”

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Gibson and her staff grew the brand by increasing CVB visibility online with its regular website and its social media platforms as well as with various printed materials and with in-person contact with the public in the CVB office and at events.

Also, the CVB worked with city administration and the city council to create compliance agreements with Airbnb and VRBO to collect the hotel occupancy tax for all of the in-city and extraterritorial jurisdiction properties operating short-term rentals through their platforms on behalf of the city, she said.

Glen Rose is one of only 11 taxing entities in Texas that has completed this for Airbnb, and one of six for VRBO.

In addition, the GRCVB assisted the Dallas-area movie company Cinestate in its filming in Glen Rose of “Till Death” starring Jason Sudeikis and Evangeline Lilly, which produced more than 250 hotel room nights in Glen Rose, and the CVB worked with the Texas Film Commission to have Glen Rose recognized as an official Texas Film Friendly Community, and that will become official later this month.

The CVB also worked closely with the city and the chamber of commerce with many local events and in providing welcome bags to more than 3,000 out-of-town event participants visiting the city.

“We have been so incredibly thankful to have had the opportunity to do a lot in the past 18 months,” Gibson said. “Even throughout the struggles of working in tourism through the COVID pandemic, we have made some great accomplishments with the help and support of our incredible tourism partners and city leadership.”

Gibson’s final day is April 1, and Leamons said the process of finding a new director could take a couple of months.