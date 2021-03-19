Barnard's Mill hosting weekend Art on the Paluxy event

Reporter Staff

Glen Rose's historic Barnard's Mill & Art Museum is hosting Art on the Paluxy from 6-9 ‎ p.m. on Saturday.

The community is welcome to come and enjoy wine and heavy hors d’ourves as well as a one-of-a-kind art exhibit set on a historic backdrop.

The Somervell History Foundation — a nonprofit 501(c)3 membership organization — owns the Barnard’s Mill property, at 307 SW Barnard St. The structure was also once home to the first hospital in Glen Rose.

According to previous Reporter reports, the mill now houses an impressive art museum featuring works created by artists such as Jewell Miears Fielder, Amy Miears Jackson, Robert Summers, Jack Bryant, R. Kleinfelder and Morris Henry Hobbs, among others.

Barnard’s Mill, which began as a grist mill in 1860, has seen a restoration of the cotton gin, porch, nurses rooms and silo.

Saturday's event will feature a number of artists and a variety of mediums.

• Mary Luttrell, acrylic: The daughter of western artist Oleg Stavrowsky, Luttrell says "art is in my DNA."

"I feel immensely privileged to get to do this, and hope it shows in my work. You'll see a lot of the American West here, because I love my country and its unique and special history. The west is my home, and I can't get enough of it," she shared on her website www.maryluttrellfinearts.com

• Tim Vanya, oils: According to his website, T.W. "Pops" Vanya has been painting since 2000, pointing out his career has not always followed the way of the artist. In addition to artist, he has held the titles of Houston Police officer, delivery boat crew in the yachting industry, cabinet maker, iron worker, life guard and a few other pursuits along the way, which helped lead him to the world of western art. Vanya and his wife Kathy live in the rural community of Somerville in Central Texas. Their home is 110 years old and they live close to the cattle, horses, ranches and cowboys he loves to portray.

For more on Vanya and his art, visit www.twvanyafineart.com

• Karen Walker, ceramics: According to artist information at texasclayfestival.com, Walker is an "emerging ceramic artist" from Kopperl. Her ceramic sculptures are hand built with earthenware clay coils and slabs. The surface is then finished with several layers of stains, underglazes and glazes. With each additional layer of glaze work the piece undergoes firing in the kiln until the desired finish is obtained. The finished work demonstrates an array of emotions ranging from funny to disturbing. The doll like faces are influenced by the actual porcelain dolls of the late 1800’s.

For more on Walker and her work, visit her website at www.karenwalkerceramics.com

• Megan Major, oils: Major is a self-taught artist from Central Texas, focusing primarily on graphite and oil painting. Through art, she aims to capture the beauty of the natural world — animals, plants, landscapes, and people. Her love for nature stems from growing up in a rural community where the great outdoors was her playground, according to a biography on her website, www.meganmajorart.com.

"Art has a way of conveying a feeling when words can't be said. I have a deep love for the beauty of Earth and the world around me. I express that love through my art. I hope that through my art, I share my appreciation for God's beautiful Earth with others," reads her website.

For more on Major and her work, visit www.meganmajorart.com

​• Lori Choate, jewelry and fabric: Choate lives and creates on a working ranch in the hills of Bosque County with her husband Michael and a menagerie of livestock. Since the age of 5, with a cigar box filled with beads, buttons, scissors and thread she had a passion to make jewelry, according to a post from Texas Artisan Gallery at www.facebook.com/TexasArtisanGallery.

"When designing jewelry today, she takes what nature has to offer and wraps it in seed beads. She strives to create pieces of high quality and lasting beauty which transcend stylistic trends," the post reads.

Also featured will be artist Cindy Wennin, who works in the medium of ceramics.

In addition to the featured artists, works will be on display from the following in-house artists: Karen Wells, Margaret Drake, Tim Goss, Jana Trimble, Kellie Campbell and Geoff Dobson.

Admission to Saturday's event is free for members of the Somervell History Foundation. For non-members, tickets are $10 each and may be purchased online in advance at www.barnardsmill.org/events/art-on-the-paluxy