Glen Rose news in brief

Glen Rose Reporter

Nominations being take for Tiger’s Eye Award

The Tiger’s Eye Selection Committee is now accepting letters of recommendation for the prestigious Tiger’s Eye Award given annually to a Glen Rose High School graduate who is a support of GRISD schools and activities.

Letters of recommendation must be received no later than April 2. Letters can be sent to Charity Harley, Tiger’s Eye, P.O. Box 2129, Glen Rose, Texas, 76043 or emailed to hatlch@grisd.net (subject: Tiger’s Eye).

Individuals can be nominated for the attendance to events and activities; served as a mentor; or achieved outstanding honors within their chosen profession.

The winner, who is selected by a rotating committee of Glen Rose High graduates representing each decade, will be announced during graduation ceremonies in May.

Also, the recipient’s name will be added to the plaque that is on display at the Glen Rose auditorium.

Previous winners include Billie Flannary; Weldon Hart; Logan Starnes; Jackie Epps; Windell Rozelle; Dorothy Gibbs; Jeanne Hart; Eddie Flannary; Sam White; Lloyd Wirt; Particia West; Bonnah Boyd; Gloria Crisp; Jesse Pruitt; Walter Maynard; Jo Rozelle; Marian Phillips; Scott May; Brenda Ransom; Jack Bridges Jr.; Glennis Millon; Sharon Lawler; and Judy May.

For more information, call (254) 898-3727.

Women in Somervell County History Luncheon

Barnard’s Mill and Art Museum will be hosting the Women in Somervell County History luncheon on Wednesday, March 24, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Riverhouse Grill will cater the event.

The cost to attend is $20 per person, and tickets must be purchased by March 20. To reserve your spot, please visit barnardsmill.org.

Helen Kerwin, former mayor and county commissioner and owner of Country Woods Inn, and Leta Yocham and Dorothy Gibbs of LDL, a non-profit founded in Somervell County, will be the featured guests.

Passover at The Promise

The Promise - Glen Rose will be hosting “The Promise of Passover” at the Texas Amphitheater March 26-28 and April 2-3.

Tickets are now on sale. For more information, visit ThePromiseGlenRose.com.