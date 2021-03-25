Glen Rose community news in brief

Glen Rose Reporter

Citywide Garage Sale, April 2-4

The City of Glen Rose is hosting its Citywide Garage Sale on April 2-4. Garage sale permits are required and must be obtained at Glen Rose City Hall located at 201 Vernon St. during regular business hours, and the permit fee is waived for this event only.

More information and applicable guidelines for the event can be found at www.glenrosetexas.org.

Out of the Dark garage sale set

The second annual Out of the Dark garage sale, a fundraiser the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, will be held April 10-11 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Inn on the River and Snyder’s Tavern located at 205 SW Barnard St. in Glen Rose.

To donate items for the yard sale, contact Linda McCaffrey at 817-793-9984.

COVID vaccine available at Glen Rose Discount Drug

Glen Rose Discount Drug is now offering the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for those in Category 1A, 1B, 1C (50+), all childcare providers and workers, teachers and other school employees.

Call (254) 898-2361 for more information or to make an appointment.

Nominations being taken for Tiger’s Eye Award

The Tiger’s Eye Selection Committee is now accepting letters of recommendation for the prestigious Tiger’s Eye Award given annually to a Glen Rose High School graduate who is a support of GRISD schools and activities.

Letters of recommendation must be received no later than April 2. Letters can be sent to Charity Harley, Tiger’s Eye, P.O. Box 2129, Glen Rose, Texas, 76043 or emailed to hatlch@grisd.net (subject: Tiger’s Eye).

Individuals can be nominated for the attendance to events and activities; serving as a mentor; or achieving outstanding honors within their chosen profession.

The winner, who is selected by a rotating committee of Glen Rose High graduates representing each decade, will be announced during graduation ceremonies in May.

Also, the recipient’s name will be added to the plaque that is on display at the Glen Rose auditorium.

Previous winners include Billie Flannary; Weldon Hart; Logan Starnes; Jackie Epps; Windell Rozelle; Dorothy Gibbs; Jeanne Hart; Eddie Flannary; Sam White; Lloyd Wirt; Patricia West; Bonnah Boyd; Gloria Crisp; Jesse Pruitt; Walter Maynard; Jo Rozelle; Marian Phillips; Scott May; Brenda Ransom; Jack Bridges Jr.; Glennis Millon; Sharon Lawler; and Judy May.

For information, call 254-898-3727.

Passover at The Promise

The Promise - Glen Rose will be hosting “The Promise of Passover” at the Texas Amphitheater March 26-28 and April 2-3.

Tickets are now on sale.

For more information, visit ThePromiseGlenRose.com.