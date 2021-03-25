Somervell County public safety report

Glen Rose Reporter

Somervell County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Reports

Jail Log

March 17-23

• Martinez, Joaquin, 41, Fulton; public intoxication

• Wright, Charlsie Ray, 33, Rainbow; possession of a controlled substance; possession of marijuana

• Sears, Kayla Christina, 32, Dallas; warrant (Johnson County); warrant (Somervell County)

• Coalson, Justin Wade, 38, Somervell County; warrant only arrest

• Scudder, Harold, 39, Glen Rose; warrant (Johnson County); warrant (Somervell County)

• Moss, Charlie Vernon, 24, Glen Rose; accident involving damage to vehicle greater than $200

• Dial, Malorie Rachelle, 30, Weatherford; warrant only arrest

• Almaguer, Jerry Wayne, 55, New Braunfels; warrant only arrest

• Webster, Robert Eugene, 46, Scurry; driving while intoxicated; possession of drug paraphernalia

• Ford, Travis Don, 55, Rainbow; warrant (Somervell County)

Crash report

• March 16: US Highway 67/SW Barnard Street; hit and run

• March 18: 1100 block of CR 1016; minor accident

• March 18: 5300 block of E US Highway 67; accident with injury 2800 block of FM 205; minor accident

• March 19: CR 302/N SH 144; minor accident

Fire Report

• March 15: 1300 block of NE Big Bend Trail; unknown fire