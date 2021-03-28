Glen Rose sales tax allocation continues to climb

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — Three months into 2021, the city of Glen Rose has seen an increase of more than 30% in sales tax allocation over the previous year.

Earlier this month, Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar sent cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts $762.5 million in sales tax allocation.

Despite the state being down 0.5% less than March of 2020, Glen Rose saw an increase of 20.13% over the previous March. The city received $109,932.23 on allocations bases on sales made in January by businesses that report tax monthly. At this time last year, the city received $91,503.74.

For the 11th consecutive month, the city has received more than $100,000.

For the year, the city has received $388,084.39, up 31.62% over the figure at this point last year that was $294,833.00.

By comparison, Hico is up just 4.64% for the year, while Stephenville is up 24.81%; Granbury is up 10%; and Cleburne is up 10.87%.