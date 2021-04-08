Somervell County public safety report

Glen Rose Reporter

Somervell County Sheriff’s Office

Weekly Reports

Jail Log

March 30-April 6

• Gordon, Nicholas Dale, 27, Walnut Springs; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia

• Cradduck, Savannah, 22, Joshua; warrant (Tarrant County)

• Franklin, Nathan Earl, 31, Hico; warrant (Somervell County)

• Berkley, Hunter James, 25, Glen Rose; warrants (Hood); warrants (Somervell County)

• Campos, Eduardo, 36, Glen Rose; warrant (Somervell County)

• Boyd, Wilton Dudley Jr., 39, Glen Rose; possession of a controlled substance

Crash report

• March 31: 300 block of East Elm Street; accident with injury

• April 1: 1900 block of East US Highway 67; accident with injury

• April 2: 600 block of NE Big Bend Trail; minor accident

• April 2: 500 block of NE Big Bend Trail; accident with injury

• April 3: 200 block of SW Big Bend Trail; minor accident

• April 3: CR 2008/ W. U.S. Highway 67; hit and run

Fire Report

• April 2: 700 block of Stadium Drive; structure fire