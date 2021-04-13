Capps, Daniels, Valles, Andrews named Youth of the Month

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — Four Glen Rose ISD students were named the Glen Rose Optimist Club’s Youth of the Month at a ceremony on March 23 at Barnard’s Mills.

Ava Capps and Mason Daniels received the honors from Glen Rose High School, while Melany Valles and Preston Andrews were named the recipients from Glen Rose Junior High School.

Capps, who plans on attending Baylor, is in the top 10% of her class while taking honors classes and dual enrollment. She is a member of WIT and HOSA, and treasurer of NHS. She was the varsity volleyball manager (2020-21), was a service team leader at Black Diamond Camp and a private Bible study leader and member. She has also volunteers for Stonewater Church, Black Diamond Camp, and Loaves and Fishes.

She will graduate with 41 dual credit hours.

Daniels, ranked 23rd in his class, carries a 3.725 GPA. He was an all-district basketball player as a junior; and World History and U.S. History Student of the Year. He’s volunteers at the food bank and Upward Basketball. He is still deciding between college or joining the military.

Valles is on the A/B honor roll while taking English honors and dual-credit classes. She is also involved in UIL. She has been instrumental in organizing study groups, and groups that clean up Glen Rose Soccer Park.

Andrews is heavily involved in extracurricular activities (UIL mathematics, band, football, basketball and track), while taking Spanish I and geometry at the high school, as well as other AP classes.

He had also volunteered to work in the concession stand during junior high basketball and volleyball games.