Glen Rose news in brief

Glen Rose Reporter

State has issues with STAAR Test

Tuesday’s STAAR exam didn’t go as planned from some students in Glen Rose ISD.

According to the district website, while fourth-grade and seventh-grade students from the district as well as students from the same age group from around the state were taking the test, the ETS app, the platform through which the test was administered, experienced technical difficulties and spontaneously removed students from the exam or not allowing access at all.

The district said it was a statewide issue and was not controlled by the district.

According to GRISD, the Texas Education Agency canceled online testing for the remainder of the day while ETS worked to resolve issues. The rescheduled online date has not yet been determined.

City providing free curbside bulky collection on April 26

Free bulky curbside collection in the city of Glen Rose will take place on Monday, April 26.

Those who would like to participate must call City Hall at (254) 987-2272 by noon on April 23 and provide your name, address and contact number.

Items accepted: All types of refuse and wastes that would normally be associated with maintaining a residence, such as chairs, tables, couches, lamps, stereos, televisions, old clothing, boxes, etc., and water heaters, clothes washer/dryers and dishwashers. Grass trimmings, leaves and debris must be bagged in no bigger than 30-gallon trash bags. Brush must be bundled no longer than 4 feet in length and 3 feet in diameter.

Items not accepted: anything containing gaseous refrigerants; demolition/remodeling materials such as lumber, sheetrock, shingles, siding, concrete and tires. etc.

Items must be placed curbside no later than 7 a.m. on April 26.

Glow Ball Golf Tournament set for May 1

A Glow Ball Golf Tournament is scheduled for Saturday, May 1, at Squaw Valley Golf Course, and it’s a benefit for the Glen Rose High School football team.

Each team consists of three players ($125 per player). The first nine holes will begin at 4 p.m., and following a dinner after the first nine, the second nine will be played in the dark with glow-in-the-dark golf balls.

To sign up or to get information about sponsorship options, contact Owen Clifton at (979) 966-2929 or Cliff Watkins at (325) 668-1562.

Out of the Dark garage sale set

The second annual Out of the Dark garage sale, a fundraiser for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, will be held on Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Inn on the River and Snyder’s Tavern located at 205 SW Barnard St., Glen Rose.

To donate items for the yard sale, contact Linda McCaffrey at 817-793-9984.

COVID vaccine available at Glen Rose Discount Drug

Glen Rose Discount Drug is now offering the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for those in Category 1a, 1b, 1C (50+), all childcare providers and workers, teachers and other school employees.

Call (254) 898-2361 for more information or to make an appointment.

22nd annual Central Texas Beef Cattle Meeting scheduled for April 20

The 22nd annual Central Texas Beef Cattle Meeting will be held on Tuesday, April 20, at the Johnson County Livestock Exchange, located at 3119 N. Main St., in Cleburne.

Registration and steak dinner will start at 5 p.m., with the program beginning at 5:30 p.m.

This year’s program will include presentations on Beef Market Updates and Strategies with "Marketing Beef in Niche Markets" by Dr. Jason Johnson, Texas AgriLife Extension Service Agriculture Economist; "How I Got Started in Grassfed Beef" by Jack Cameron of Flock & Ox Farm, LLC in Meridian.

Program and dinner is $10 per person payable by cash or check at the door.

Please RSVP to the AgriLife Extension Offices: Johnson County (817-556-6370); Bosque County (254-435-2331); Hood County (817-579-3280) or Somervell County (254-897-2809).

Bird Hunter’s Field Day is set for April 29

A multi-county Bird Hunter’s Field Day will be held on Thursday, April 29, at Flat Top Ranch located outside of Walnut Springs.

Registration is at 8:30 a.m. and the program starts at 9 a.m. The seminar includes the following topics: onsite demonstration of flooded cornfield design; flood plot options and maintenance and laws and regulations for bird hunters.

Registration fee of $15 is payable onsite.

Please contact Chelsea Dorward by April 23 at (254) 435-2331 for any requests for accommodations.

Masks and social distancing will be required.

For more information or to RSVP go to bosque-tx@tamu.edu or call (254) 435-2331. This program is jointly hosted by Bosque, Somervell, Hood, McLennan and Johnson County extension offices.

Gypsy Hearts Market

The Somervell County Expo Center, located at 202 E. Bo Gibbs Blvd., in Glen Rose, will host the Gypsy Hearts Market on April 30-May 2.

Friday’s admission is $10 and is good for the entire weekend, otherwise, Saturday and Sunday single-day admission is $5. Friday’s hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There will be more than 100 vendors of every kind as well as a full bar and food trucks

The first 100 shoppers to enter each day will receive a free gift.