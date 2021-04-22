Bryant pleads guilty to reckless driving, placed on 1-year probation

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — Former Glen Rose City Councilman Chris Bryant pleaded guilty to one charge of reckless driving stemming from an incident that occurred in Glen Rose in early 2020.

In an April 9 hearing, Somervell County Judge Danny Chambers placed Bryant on probation for one year instead of handing down a 30-day jail sentence.

“Reaching this agreement has now put all of this in the past and we can move forward,” said Bryant in an email to the Reporter. “I can continue with my volunteering efforts and helping the citizens of Glen Rose.”

According to a written affidavit of Richard Talavera, of the Somervell County Sheriff’s Office, provided to Somervell County Attorney Andrew Lucas, Bryant did “recklessly drive a vehicle in willful and wanton disregard for the safety of persons or property, to-wit: by chasing and attempting to block a vehicle by pulling in front of the vehicle and impeding traffic” on May 21, 2020.

As part of his probation, Bryant must pay a $200 fine and $320 in court costs.

Among other things, he must also pay monthly $50 probation fees and a one-time $10 Crimestopper fee; submit to drug and alcohol screenings; report once a month in-person to a supervision officer; complete an anger management program; complete 40 hours of community service; and abstain from the use of alcoholic beverages or the illegal use of controlled substances.

“I love this town and I want to continue to do my part as a citizen,” Bryant said. “At times, I’m overly protective and will use this situation to grow.”