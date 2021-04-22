City narrowing search for new CVB director

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — When Glen Rose Convention and Visitors Bureau Director Kristen Gibson submitted her resignation in mid-March, the city of Glen Rose immediately began looking for her replacement.

Glen Rose City Administrator Michael Leamons said the city received 11 applicants, and the number has been whittled down to three, and interviews will be held soon.

“We need to have someone in place to handle our marketing needs,” Leamons said. “Social media marketing needs continuous attention. We have some generic advertising for radio and some other avenues, which is helpful, but fresh, targeted marketing is better. That can't be done unless there is someone in place daily interacting with the tourist marketplace.”

Tourism is the area’s biggest business, so to have a CVB director in place prior to the peak season is paramount, he said. Gibson’s last day on the job was April 1.

“Our CVB is the primary marketing arm for tourism, so it is a vital component of our local economy,” Leamons said.

The city receives more than $300,000 in local hotel occupancy tax, and its rate is 7%, giving the city about $4.5 million in short-term room rentals, Leamons said.

“And that doesn’t include the other areas of revenue that tourism brings to Glen Rose,” he said.

In a special meeting called on April 5, Glen Rose Mayor Pam Miller presented the city council with the idea of reaching out to Somervell County to see if it wanted to combine efforts concerning the position.

“It seems to us that there has been some overlap (with the county’s tourism department and the CVB) and the mayor thought it would be worthwhile to explore a cooperative effort to obtain maximum benefit for all concerned,” Leamons said.

The county discussed the issue in commissioner’s court but took no action, stating they wanted to wait until after the election to work out details of any interlocal agreements, Leamons said.

“Since the county didn't act, and since at the called meeting some of the hoteliers had insisted the position be filled immediately since the prime tourist season was fast-approaching, Mayor Miller directed me to proceed with filling the position,” Leamons said.