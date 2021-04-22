Early voting continues for city council, GRISD

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — Early voting for the May 1 city of Glen Rose general election and the Glen Rose ISD school board ends Tuesday.

Early voting is taking place for both at Glen Rose City Hall located at 201 NE Vernon St. On Monday, voting will be conducted from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., while on Tuesday, voting hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The council seats of Chip Joslin and Johnny Martin are open with four candidates running for those spots. Joslin and Martin are on the ballot as well as Dee Conrad and current mayor Pam Miller, who chose to run for a council seat instead of running for re-election as mayor.

Current city councilwoman Julia Douglas was the only candidate to file for mayor, so following the election, her seat will be open when she takes over the duties as mayor.

The city council will then have to decide to call a special election, leave her seat open or appoint someone.

For Glen Rose ISD, incumbents Paul Phillips and Marilyn Phillips are on the ballot as well as Paul Hayes IV.

Election Day is May 1, and the polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Glen Rose City Hall.