Somervell County public safety report

Glen Rose Reporter

Somervell County Sheriff’s Office

Weekly Reports

Jail Log

April 6-20

• Kliem, Eva Dawn, 41, Cleburne; theft

• Livingston, Deanna Ray, 29, Glen Rose; serving 365 days - concurrent

• Massey, Jason Todd, 47; Glen Rose; warrant

• Loper, Elvin Dean, 39, Rainbow; assault

• Chavez-Diaz, Roy Alexis, 27, Glen Rose; warrants (Parker County)

• Murphy, Gregory, Glen Rose, 31; warrant (Hood County); aggravated assault; resist arrest, search or transport

• McCullough, Wesley, 37, Forney; unlawful carrying of weapon; possession of marijuana; driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container

• Ford, Travis Don, 55, Houston; warrant (Hood County)

• Johnson, Krysta Ann, 25, Granbury; warrants (Hood County)

• Jones, Chasitie Renea, 35, Granbury; warrant (Somervell County)

• Roper, Jeffery Scott, 48, Glen Rose; court commitment

• Biscardi, Tricia Michelle, 33, Granbury; evading arrest/detention; possession of a controlled substance

• Wilson, Morgan Ashley, 28, Granbury; warrants (Somervell County); warrant (Nolan County)

• Hernandez, Stephanie, 31, South Houston; warrant (Fort Bend)

• Oaks, Johnny Gregory, 41, Granbury; driving while intoxicated; accident involving damage to vehicle greater than $200

• Elam, Gregory Scott, 50, Glen Rose; interfere with emergency required for assistance; assault

• Rios, Jesus, 30, Glen Rose; serving 4 days - consecutive

• Moss, Kyle Christopher, 36, Glen Rose; bond insufficient

• Brown, Robert, Eugene, 61, Ashford, Alabama; reckless driving

• Holloway, Lancer Dale, 41, Glen Rose; out of county warrant; warrant (Wise County)

Crash report

• April 13: SW Big Bend Trail/Hereford Street; minor accident

• April 14: 200 block of Austin Road; minor accident

• April 14: 2700 block of North FM 56; accident with injury

• April 15: 4500 block of North FM 56; accident with injury

Fire Report

• April 12: 5200 block of North SH 144; brush fire

• April 13: 2100 block of CR 1004; brush fire

• April 15: 5900 block of FM 203; brush fire

• April 17: 200 block of SW Barnard Street; structure fire

City of Glen Rose PD

March Report

• March 2: Medical assist on Elm Street

• March 2: Made contact with owner of dog on FM 200 North

• March 3: Traffic control on Hereford Street (accident)

• March 5: Spoke with complainant on Elm Street in reference to someone cutting individual’s trees

• March 6: Responded to alarm at First Financial Bank

• March 6: Responded to burglary of residence on Bosque Street

• March 6: Responded to vehicle parked in fire lane at Glen Rose Nursing & Rehab

• March 9: Responded to illegal dumping on CR 333

• March 12: Assisted with funeral escort

• March 12: Welfare check on female driver parked at Discount Drug

• March 12: Responded to intersection of 67 & 144 ref: raw meat on roadway

• March 12: Issued dog at large warning on Elm Street

• March 13: Traffic detail on Spanish Oak Trail

• March 13: Traffic detail on Grace Street

• March 13: Traffic detail on Mary Lynn Street

• March 15: Code inspection on Grace Street

• March 15: Code inspection on Vine Street

• March 16: Hit and run accident one Highway 67 & FM 205

• March 19: Assisted Sheriff’s Office on disturbance call on Highway 67 West

• March 19: Welfare check on Estate Street

• March 21: Accident at Highway 67 & SH 144 South

• March 21: Reckless driver on FM 205

• March 22: Responded to unlocked door at thrift store

• March 27: Accident at NE Barnard Street near Big Rocks

• March 30: Arrested male subject for possession of marijuana

• March 31: Arrested female subject on Somervell County warrant

88 citations, 19 written warnings, 77 verbal warnings

Glen Rose Animal Control

March Report

• Animals In: Bats 6; cats 7; dogs 28

• Animals Returned from adoption: cat 1

• Animals Out (adopted): Cat 1; dogs 2

• Animals Dead on Arrival: Bats 3

• Animals Euthanized: Bats 3; cats 3; dogs 3

• Animals reclaimed: Dogs 3

• Animals Transferred Out: Cats 3; dogs 11