Somervell County public safety report
Somervell County Sheriff’s Office
Weekly Reports
Jail Log
April 6-20
• Kliem, Eva Dawn, 41, Cleburne; theft
• Livingston, Deanna Ray, 29, Glen Rose; serving 365 days - concurrent
• Massey, Jason Todd, 47; Glen Rose; warrant
• Loper, Elvin Dean, 39, Rainbow; assault
• Chavez-Diaz, Roy Alexis, 27, Glen Rose; warrants (Parker County)
• Murphy, Gregory, Glen Rose, 31; warrant (Hood County); aggravated assault; resist arrest, search or transport
• McCullough, Wesley, 37, Forney; unlawful carrying of weapon; possession of marijuana; driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container
• Ford, Travis Don, 55, Houston; warrant (Hood County)
• Johnson, Krysta Ann, 25, Granbury; warrants (Hood County)
• Jones, Chasitie Renea, 35, Granbury; warrant (Somervell County)
• Roper, Jeffery Scott, 48, Glen Rose; court commitment
• Biscardi, Tricia Michelle, 33, Granbury; evading arrest/detention; possession of a controlled substance
• Wilson, Morgan Ashley, 28, Granbury; warrants (Somervell County); warrant (Nolan County)
• Hernandez, Stephanie, 31, South Houston; warrant (Fort Bend)
• Oaks, Johnny Gregory, 41, Granbury; driving while intoxicated; accident involving damage to vehicle greater than $200
• Elam, Gregory Scott, 50, Glen Rose; interfere with emergency required for assistance; assault
• Rios, Jesus, 30, Glen Rose; serving 4 days - consecutive
• Moss, Kyle Christopher, 36, Glen Rose; bond insufficient
• Brown, Robert, Eugene, 61, Ashford, Alabama; reckless driving
• Holloway, Lancer Dale, 41, Glen Rose; out of county warrant; warrant (Wise County)
Crash report
• April 13: SW Big Bend Trail/Hereford Street; minor accident
• April 14: 200 block of Austin Road; minor accident
• April 14: 2700 block of North FM 56; accident with injury
• April 15: 4500 block of North FM 56; accident with injury
Fire Report
• April 12: 5200 block of North SH 144; brush fire
• April 13: 2100 block of CR 1004; brush fire
• April 15: 5900 block of FM 203; brush fire
• April 17: 200 block of SW Barnard Street; structure fire
City of Glen Rose PD
March Report
• March 2: Medical assist on Elm Street
• March 2: Made contact with owner of dog on FM 200 North
• March 3: Traffic control on Hereford Street (accident)
• March 5: Spoke with complainant on Elm Street in reference to someone cutting individual’s trees
• March 6: Responded to alarm at First Financial Bank
• March 6: Responded to burglary of residence on Bosque Street
• March 6: Responded to vehicle parked in fire lane at Glen Rose Nursing & Rehab
• March 9: Responded to illegal dumping on CR 333
• March 12: Assisted with funeral escort
• March 12: Welfare check on female driver parked at Discount Drug
• March 12: Responded to intersection of 67 & 144 ref: raw meat on roadway
• March 12: Issued dog at large warning on Elm Street
• March 13: Traffic detail on Spanish Oak Trail
• March 13: Traffic detail on Grace Street
• March 13: Traffic detail on Mary Lynn Street
• March 15: Code inspection on Grace Street
• March 15: Code inspection on Vine Street
• March 16: Hit and run accident one Highway 67 & FM 205
• March 19: Assisted Sheriff’s Office on disturbance call on Highway 67 West
• March 19: Welfare check on Estate Street
• March 21: Accident at Highway 67 & SH 144 South
• March 21: Reckless driver on FM 205
• March 22: Responded to unlocked door at thrift store
• March 27: Accident at NE Barnard Street near Big Rocks
• March 30: Arrested male subject for possession of marijuana
• March 31: Arrested female subject on Somervell County warrant
88 citations, 19 written warnings, 77 verbal warnings
Glen Rose Animal Control
March Report
• Animals In: Bats 6; cats 7; dogs 28
• Animals Returned from adoption: cat 1
• Animals Out (adopted): Cat 1; dogs 2
• Animals Dead on Arrival: Bats 3
• Animals Euthanized: Bats 3; cats 3; dogs 3
• Animals reclaimed: Dogs 3
• Animals Transferred Out: Cats 3; dogs 11