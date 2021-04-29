Beta Mu Delta gathers, installs officers, discusses projects

Submitted to the Reporter

Beta Sigma Phi is an International Women’s Friendship Network. It is the largest of its kind in the world. It is primarily a social and cultural organization that incorporates service as part of its activities.

Beta Mu Delta is the newest Glen Rose Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi, formed in October 2012. Combined, our sisters have 125 years’ service to Beta Sigma Phi Sorority.

Beta Mu Delta’s first meeting for the new year kicked off on Sept. 1, 2020, and was held in the home of President Karen Wells. Melodie Isham and Karen were the hostesses for the evening.

New Officers were installed:

• President – Karen Wells

• Vice President – Melodie Isham

• Recording Secretary – Pam Hirsch

• Corresponding Secretary – Ymke Condy

• Treasurer – Carolyn Stegall

• Scrapbook/Photographer – Peggy Lytle

The theme for 2020-21 is “Sisters by Choice.”

Phyllis McMillin and Carolyn Stegall were announced as Hostesses of the year 2019-20 for their Duck Calls and Overalls theme meeting and dinner.

The October meeting was held at Karen Wells’ home. As a community service project, John Wells made a “little free library” for the sorority to present to Papa’s Pantry for book exchanges. Members brought books to stock the library. In addition, a grocery gift card was purchased for a family whose husband was undergoing cancer treatment.

The ladies of Beta Mu Delta met in the home of Carolyn Stegall on Nov. 10 for their annual Thanksgiving dinner. Pam Hirsch was her co-hostess. Phyllis McMillin was installed and received her “Ritual of Jewels” pin. The Sorority purchased a grocery gift card for a family who lost their home in a fire to help replenish their pantry.

In December, the chapter did not have an official meeting. The ladies gathered together in Fort Worth for an evening of Christmas Celebration at the Worthington Hotel and Reata’s for dinner.

The start of 2021 began with a January meeting at Ymke Condy’s home. The established tradition of enjoying a pot of soup together continued. Ymke presented the sisters with handmade soup bowl warmers purchased from a local teen trying to raise money to purchase a new sewing machine. Additional soup warmers were available for purchase and also could be ordered. The chapter provided a monetary donation for another family whose young husband has terminal cancer.

Beta Mu Delta’s February meeting was held in the warm home of Karen Wells with Carolyn Stegall as the hostess.

The new theme for the coming year was revealed, “90 Years to Shine.”

Karen Wells was crowned Sweetheart for the year.

The chapter voted to provide monetary assistance to an out of state Beta Sigma Phi sister who was in need.

The March Beta Mu Delta meeting was held in the home of Phyllis McMillin, with an Italian Theme of a Lazy Ladies’ Night. The Cultural Program was Popular Italian Phrases. Discussion of additional “Little Libraries” for the community took place with agreement that at least one more would be installed before the chapter breaks for the summer holidays.