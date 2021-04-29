Election Day is Saturday

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

Election Day for the City of Glen Rose general election will be held Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Glen Rose City Hall, 201 NE Vernon St., Glen Rose.

The council seats of Chip Joslin and Johnny Martin are open with four candidates running for those spots. Joslin and Martin are on the ballot as well as Dee Conrad and current mayor Pam Miller, who chose to run for a council seat instead of running for re-election as mayor.

Julia Douglas was the lone candidate to file for mayor.

The candidates for the city election have been invited to the Downtown Square to conduct meet-and-greets with city residents and answer any questions.

The election for two spots on the Glen Rose ISD school board will be held as well, also at Glen Rose City Hall.

Incumbents Paul Phillips and Marilyn Phillips are on the ballot as well as Paul Hayes IV.