Glen Rose news in brief

Glen Rose Reporter

Oakdale Park to host grand opening

On Saturday at 11 a.m., the new owners of Oakdale Park will officially open the era of their ownership by celebrating the park’s 95th anniversary and hosting a grand opening and ribbon cutting of the Oakdale RV Resort & Motor Court at the newly renovated Oakdale Plunge.

The RV park is being transformed from an RV campground to an RV resort.

“We will come together to celebrate the history of the park, have our resort grand opening and to begin our centennial year countdown to 2025,” said co-owner Luci DiGiorgio. “We hope to become the region's No. 1 hospitality destination.”

Victor Cox, grandson of the original developer of Oakdale Park, Henry J. Cox, and Judge Scott May and their respective families will be honored for their construction and preservation of the park. The wording of a Texas Historical Marker mentioning these families will be presented.

To capture the history of the park, other guests will be the DFW Lone Star T’s, a Model T Car Club; Tin Can Tourists, a vintage RV club; and two Airstream clubs. However, the showstopper will be four mermaids presented by AquaMermaid, who will perform in the pool and swim with the guests as well as pose for pictures.

Downtown Spring Fling is Saturday

Ledbetter Company, sponsored by Paisley Reese and Tracks in Time Too, will be playing from 4-7 p.m. at the Glen Rose Downtown Square, while Longhorn Innovation Construction and JK Fire & Security will be cooking free barbecue for everyone to enjoy as well.

Several of the shops will be offering in-store sales and extended hours for this event.

Clover Club Kid Camp is July 26

Registrations are now being accepted for Clover Kid Club sponsored by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension office.

Campers K-2 will learn about 4-H through fun, hands-on activities.

The cost is $15, and campers must RSVP to Janna Reynolds at janna.reynolds@ag.tamu.edu by July 12. The camp will be held at the Somervell County Extension Office, 1405 Texas Drive.

For information, contact the extension office at 254-897-2809.

Somervell County congregate meal service to resume

The Somervell County Citizens Center will resume its congregate meal service on Monday. In addition, it will begin over activities as well.

For information, contact the Somervell County Citizens Center at 254-897-2139.

Glen Rose High’s Ghazal honored

Glen Rose girls basketball coach Ramsey Ghazal was recently received the 2021 Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Region I Dean Reese Outstanding Coach Award.

The Lady Tigers (26-4, 6-2) finished second in District 6-4A and advanced to the regional semifinal where they lost the eventual state champion Canyon, 53-27.

Gypsy Hearts Market

The Somervell County Expo Center, located at 202 E. Bo Gibbs Blvd., Glen Rose, will host the Gypsy Hearts Market this weekend.

Friday’s admission is $10 and is good for the entire weekend, otherwise, Saturday and Sunday single-day admission is $5. Friday’s hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There will be more than 100 vendors of every kind as well as a full bar and food trucks.

The first 100 shoppers to enter each day will receive a free gift.

The Promise Golf Tournament is May 7

The 10th Annual The Promise - Glen Rose will be held May 7 at Squaw Valley Golf Course. Registration begins at 8 a.m. with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

For information on registering a player or team or becoming a sponsor call 254-897-3926.