Somervell County Public Safety Report

Glen Rose Reporter

Somervell County Sheriff’s Office

Weekly Reports

Jail Log

April 21-25

• Laskoskie, Seth, 30, Grand Prairie; warrant (Tarrant County)

• Gambrell, Clayton, 40, Mansfield; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance; driving while intoxicated; false drug test falsification device

• Berkley, Hunter James, 25, Glen Rose; warrants (Hood County)

• Troutman, Dusty Lee, 35, White Settlement; warrant (Hood County)

• Gleason, Damon Scott, 50, Mansfield; driving while intoxicated

• Harp, Hannah Cherie, 22, Granbury; warrant (Somervell County)

• Godwin, Jennifer Kay, 38, Granbury; driving while intoxicated

• Kelley, Tina Marie, 43, Rainbow; warrant

• Shuemake, Adam Dwayne, 55, Glen Rose; assault

• Davis, Joseph Bradley, 36, Glen Rose; disorderly conduct

• Simpson, Robert, 29, Nemo; driving while intoxicated

Crash Report

April 19-25

• April 19: 10300 block of West Highway 67; minor accident

• April 22: 5000 block of Texas Drive; accident with injury

• April 22: N. FM 56/Private Road 10; minor accident

• April 23: 1000 block of McCarty Drive; minor accident

• April 23: 400 block of NE Barnard Street; accident with injury

• April 24: 1000 block of NE Barnard Street; minor accident

Fire Report

April 18-24

• April 18: 6500 block of FM 203; vehicle fire

• April 24: 7300 block of East Highway 67; vehicle fire