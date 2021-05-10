Glen Rose community news in brief

Glen Rose Reporter

Spaghetti Supper raises $85,000 for Class of 2021

O n April 19, the Glen Rose HS Class of 2021 hosted the annual Spaghetti Supper and Auction and it raised more than $85,000 so graduating seniors can attend an all-night party free from alcohol and drugs. The money will also be used to purchase prizes and fund scholarships at the event.

The New Focus of Somervell County and the Class of 2021 would like to thank all those who donated and purchased items as well as the parents and students who worked so hard to make this event such a success.

A special thanks goes to members of the New Focus Board, Randall Bozarth and Nicole Frush. Also to Carrie Lytle, Lloyd Wirt, Tommy Corcoran, Pat Windham and Suzanne Butler for their continued help with the auction.

Committee Leaders did an outstanding job organizing: Amy Geisen, Tracy Whitt, Sarah Moss, Kristi Perry, Kelly Keese.

New Focus would also like to thank Larry Higgins of Hammond’s; Dr. Turke; Marilyn Phillips; Chicken Express; Dairy Queen; Casa Azteca; Sonic; Dollar General; David’s; Vape Shop; Simple Simons; Pizza Hut; Mr. Jim’s; Burger King; Debbie’s; Subway; Storybook Café; Pie Peddlers; Sexton Mill; Coffee Shop; and Brookshire’s for their donations to the Spaghetti Supper.

Cub Scout Pack 725 hosting car wash on Saturday

Glen Rose Cub Scout Pack 725 is holding a fundraiser car wash on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church, 411 NE Barnard St.

The car wash is 100% donations, and the money used will help fund their Scouting activities this year.

Glow Ball Golf Tournament rescheduled for May 14

A Glow Ball Golf Tournament originally scheduled for May 1, has been rescheduled for Friday, May 14 at Squaw Valley Golf Course, and it’s a benefit for the Glen Rose High School football team.

Each team consists of three players ($125 per player). The first nine holes will begin at 4:30 p.m., and following a dinner after the first nine, the second nine will be played in the dark with glow-in-the-dark golf balls.

To sign up or to get information about sponsorship options, contact Owen Clifton at 979-966-2929 or Cliff Watkins at 325-668-1562.

The Promise Golf Tournament is Saturday

The 10th Annual The Promise - Glen Rose will be held May 7 at Squaw Valley Golf Course. Registration begins at 8 a.m. with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

For information on registering a player or team or becoming a sponsor call 254-897-3926.

Oakdale Park hosting dulcimer festival

Oakdale Park is hosting the Lone State State Dulcimer Festival and Championship Thursday-Sunday.

The event is free to the public, but parking is $5 per car. Guests must check in at the front office.

Music and workshops are scheduled each day, with Friday and Saturday Nigh Square Dance from 10-11:30 p.m.

Pool is only accessible to guests and families with annual memberships.

For more information, contact Oakdale Park at 254-897-2321.

Clover Club Kid Camp is July 26

Registrations are now being accepted for Clover Kid Club sponsored by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension office.

Campers K-2 will learn about 4-H through fun, hands-on activities.

The cost is $15, and campers must RSVP to Janna Reynolds at janna.reynolds@ag.tamu.edu by July 12. The camp will be held at the Somervell County Extension Office located at 1405 Texas Drive.

For information, contact the extension office at 254-897-2809.