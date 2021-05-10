Optimist Club names youths of the month

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — Four Glen Rose ISD students were honored as the Optimist Club Youths of the Month in a ceremony held last month at Barnard’s Mill.

Glen Rose High School Principal Kelly Shackleford and Glen Rose Junior High School Principal Lance Cathey recognized Lilla Boyett, Zach Styles, Jessica Van Buren and Coy Bain in the early morning event.

Boyett is ranked 27th in the 2021 senior class and maintains a 3.675 GPA while enrolled in AP and dual credit classes. She has been involved in athletics, cheer, dance, choir and theater, and she advanced to regional in the UIL event of Poetry Interpretation.

She is also a state qualifier for solo and ensemble for four years and been a one-act play all-star cast member for two years. She has volunteered for First Baptist Church, the nursing home, Papa’s Pantry and the Paluxy Pedal.

She has 24 dual credit hours and plans to attend Sam Houston State University.

Styles, who is on the A/B honor roll, has been accepted to Abilene Christian University where he plans on majoring in digital entertainment. He’s ranked in the top 15% of his class while taking dual credit English, algebra, statistics and psychology, and AP government, economics. He is a member of the National Honor Society, and member of the band.

He has volunteered at local churches as well as the youth fair.

He will graduate with 15 dual credit hours.

Van Buren, who participates in FFA and basketball, volleyball and track, is maintaining straight As in her honors classes. She is also the secretary of 4-H.

Bain, who maintains A’s and B’s has played the trumpet in the symphonic band for the last two years, and he enjoys playing baseball.

He is also active in his church and Boy Scouts where is working toward his Eagle Scout award. He also helps out with the Cub Scouts.