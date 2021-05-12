Douglas, Conrad, Joslin sworn in

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — New mayor Julia Douglas and councilpersons Dee Conrad and Chip Joslin were officially sworn in shortly after the Glen Rose City Council canvassed the May 1 election results in a special meeting on Tuesday.

Douglas, who was a member of the city council before running unopposed for mayor, replaces Pam Miller, who was appointed to the post in March of 2019.

Joslin, the incumbent, received 215 votes in the election to retain his seat, while Conrad, a newcomer to the council, received 185 votes. They beat Johnny Martin (149) and Miller (113).

In some other council business Tuesday night:

• Approved 2-1 a special use permit by Joslin to operate a bed and breakfast at his home on Texas Drive. It was originally denied by the Planning and Zoning Commission in April, but the council overturned the P&Z decision. Joslin recused himself. Joslin, who wasn’t at the P&Z meeting when his application was reviewed because he said he wasn’t made aware of when it was being held, made his presentation to the council. Pam Streeter, who is a member of the P&Z and originally voted against the SUP, said she would have voted otherwise had the same information Joslin presented Tuesday been present in the original meeting.

• Unanimously approved the closing of Walnut Street between Barnard and Grace streets on May 15 for a Jeep Crawl and Crawfish Boil to be hosted by T&A Adventure outfitters. The council also approved a special alcohol usage permit for the same event.

• Unanimously approved the renaming of County Road 332 to Ms. Dorothy Avenue to honor longtime Somervell County resident Dorothy Gibbs.

• Voted 3-1 to appoint Joslin as mayor pro tem.

• Voted 3-1 to update the policy and ordinance to reflect that any one council member may add an item to the agenda for council review and possible action in a subsequent meeting.

• The council also met in executive session to discuss the position of CVB director. No action was taken in open meeting because the council wants to contact the county to discuss it further.

• Tabled the item requesting that College Street (westbound) in front of Glen Rose Junior High between Gaither Street and Sheppard Street be made one-way during school hours. City Administrator Michael Leamons advised the council that GRISD Superintendent Dr. Trig Overbo asked that the council hold off on taking action so he and the school district could consider appropriate changes.