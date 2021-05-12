Glen Rose community briefs

Glen Rose Reporter

GRISD art on display at Barnard’s Mill

The talent and art of GRISD students are on display at Barnard’s Mill through Sunday, culminating with a reception on Sunday from 2-3 p.m.

The display is open weekdays from 3-6 p.m.; Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday from 1-5 p.m.

Barnard’s Mill is located at 307 SW Barnard St.

Sign-ups for GRISD summer sports camps

Registrations are now being accepted for Glen Rose ISD summer sports camps.

There are camps available for football (1st-6th grades); football (7th-9th); volleyball; boys and girls basketball; tennis; and softball.

Camps begin as early as June 2 (football, 1st-6th, volleyball and girls basketball), and all camps are $60, except for tennis, which is $30.

Links for all camps are available at www.grisd.net.

Frush places ninth at UIL state track meet

Glen Rose junior Kylie Frush placed ninth in the triple jump at the UIL Class 4A State Track Meet on May 6 at Mike A. Myers Stadium at the University of Texas at Austin.

Frush, the Region 1 champion, had her best jump of the meet on her second jump of 36 feet, 3/4 inch.

Midlothian Heritage’s Leah Anderson won the event with a jump of 38-10.25.

Lifeguards needed at Glen Lake Camp & Retreat Center

Glen Lake Camp and Retreat Center have openings for lifeguards, and it would be ideal for a high school or college student (16 or older).

For more info call or email program director Patrick Turkett at patrick@glenlake.org or call (254) 897-2247.

Interested individuals can also find more information at www.glenlake.org/lifeguards.

Clover Club Kid Camp is July 26

Registrations are now being accepted for Clover Kid Club sponsored by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension office.

Campers K-2 will learn about 4-H through fun, hands-on activities.

The cost is $15, and campers must RSVP to Janna Reynolds at janna.reynolds@ag.tamu.edu by July 12. The camp will be held at the Somervell County Extension Office located at 1405 Texas Drive.

For information, contact the extension office at (254) 897-2809.