Moore resigns from city council; 2 seats now open

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — Dennis Moore resigned his seat on the Glen Rose City Council on Wednesday, and now the council has two open seats.

“I wish the city employees all the best. They are a great group who serve the citizens well,” Moore said. “I wish the city much success for the days that lie ahead.”

Moore, who was in his third term on the Glen Rose City Council, served as mayor from May 2013 to May 2015, and when Sue Oldenburg resigned in October 2018, he was named acting mayor until Pam Miller was appointed to the position in March of 2019.

Moore’s resignation becomes effective upon acceptance by the council or after eight days, whichever comes first, Glen Rose City Administrator Michael Leamons said.

“Although Mr. Moore and I have not always agreed on the direction that we should be heading as a city, I have always admired his dedication,” Glen Rose Mayor Julia Douglas said. “I am saddened by his decision to resign as we are starting a new chapter for our city and his contributions will be missed.

“Although I feel that his decision is a disservice to those that he was elected to represent, I do wish him the best of luck in whatever his future may hold,” she said.

With his departure, there are now two open positions on the city council. The second position is the one left by Douglas, who ran unopposed for mayor in the May 1 election.

The council had the option of filling her open position by calling a special election, leaving the seat open or filling it through appointment.

In its meeting Tuesday night, the council agreed to hold a town meeting later in the month for the introduction and interviewing of all interested candidates, and then later, the council would meet for a final interview and appoint a new city councilperson.

With Moore’s resignation on Wednesday, that is all moot.

“By law the City Council will be required to fill the vacancies by calling a special election on the next uniform election date which will be November of this year,” City Secretary Stephanie Ritchie released in an official statement from the city.