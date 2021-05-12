SCSO asking for help in hit-and-run accident

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — The Somervell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying two individuals who were allegedly involved in a hit and run earlier this month.

According to the SCSO, in an accident that occurred May 9 at the intersection of Hwy. 67 and State Highway 144, a driver was rear-ended. Both drivers pulled over to exchange information. The driver who was struck instructed the other driver to meet at the parking lot of the Best Western where law enforcement would meet them.

The Somervell County Sheriff’s Office said the second vehicle “passed by them at a high rate of speed avoiding any information being taken.”

The driver who was struck took a photo of the other car and its occupants, and the SCSO is asking if anyone recognizes these individuals to call the SCSO at (254) 897-2242 or to submit a tip at www.somervellcrimestoppers.com.