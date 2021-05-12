Somervell County public safety report

Glen Rose Reporter

Somervell County Sheriff’s Office

Weekly Reports

Jail Log

May 4-10

• Pagancomas, Christian, 36, Haltom City; warrant

• Gilliland, Christian, 32, Glen Rose; MAN DEL of a controlled substance

• Massey, Jason Todd, 47, Glen Rose; bond insufficient warrant (Somervell County)

• Hardie, Jami Lyn, 27, Somervell County; sentenced: serving 10 days - consecutive

• Morton, Michael Todd, 26, Granbury; judgment NISI warrant (Somervell County)

• Kliem, Eva Dawn, 42, Cleburne; criminal trespass

• Salazar, Albert Adiano, 22, Cleburne; warrant (Tarrant County); warrant (Parker County)

• Rodriguez, Fidel Jr., 31, Glen Rose; warrant (Somervell County); possession of a controlled substance; bond insufficient warrant (Somervell County)

• Ortiz, Alexis Legal, 19, Alvarado; warrant (Palo Pinto County); criminal trespass

• Noe, Kaden Shawn, 19, Lexington, Texas; driving under the influence

• Whatley, Cody Lane; 35, Glen Rose; warrant (Tarrant County); warrants (Somervell County); possession of a controlled substance

• Pacheco-Olvera, Felipe, 57, Alvarado; warrant (Tarrant County)

• Point, Zachary Dean, 26, Glen Rose; warrants (Somervell County)

• Spencer, Victoria Jean, 24, Somervell County; warrant only arrest

Crash Report

• May 2: 100 block of Mary Lyn Drive; hit and run

• May 3: 200 block of East Elm Street; minor accident

• May 6: S. SH 144/South FM 56; accident with injury

• May 6: 1100 block of Riverwood Trail; minor accident

• May 6: 200 block of NE Big Bend Trail; minor accident

Fire Report

• May 5: 700 block of Litigation Street; vehicle fire

City of Glen Rose

Police Report for April

• April 5: Welfare check on Clay Street

• April 5: Theft report on Hill Top Drive

• April 5: Moved dead deer out of roadway on 300 block of Big Bend Trail

• April 6: Responded to domestic dispute at Glen Rose Inn & Suites

• April 6: Arrested female subject for warrant out of Fort Bend County

• April 6: Accident report on Hereford Street

• April 10: Burglary alarm on Texas Drive (false)

• April 13: Panic alarm at Higginbotham’s (false)

• April 13: Traffic control in 1100 block of 67 or Gypsy Heart Market

• April 14: Criminal mischief complaint at Glen Rose Inn & Suites

• April 14: Traffic detail on Shepard

• April 16: Dog at large complain on Spanish Oak Trail (citation issued)

• April 20: Illegal dumping complaint at Somervell Apartments

48 citations, 2 written warnings, 61 verbal warnings

Glen Rose Animal Shelter

April Report

• Cats brought in: 36

• Dogs brought in: 16

• Dogs returned from adoption: 1

• Dogs returned from transfer: 1

• Cats adopted: 3

• Dogs adopted: 3

• Cats euthanized: 14

• Dogs euthanized: 1

• Dogs reclaimed: 4

• Cats transferred out: 6

• Dogs transferred out: 24