Somervell County public safety report
Somervell County Sheriff’s Office
Weekly Reports
Jail Log
May 4-10
• Pagancomas, Christian, 36, Haltom City; warrant
• Gilliland, Christian, 32, Glen Rose; MAN DEL of a controlled substance
• Massey, Jason Todd, 47, Glen Rose; bond insufficient warrant (Somervell County)
• Hardie, Jami Lyn, 27, Somervell County; sentenced: serving 10 days - consecutive
• Morton, Michael Todd, 26, Granbury; judgment NISI warrant (Somervell County)
• Kliem, Eva Dawn, 42, Cleburne; criminal trespass
• Salazar, Albert Adiano, 22, Cleburne; warrant (Tarrant County); warrant (Parker County)
• Rodriguez, Fidel Jr., 31, Glen Rose; warrant (Somervell County); possession of a controlled substance; bond insufficient warrant (Somervell County)
• Ortiz, Alexis Legal, 19, Alvarado; warrant (Palo Pinto County); criminal trespass
• Noe, Kaden Shawn, 19, Lexington, Texas; driving under the influence
• Whatley, Cody Lane; 35, Glen Rose; warrant (Tarrant County); warrants (Somervell County); possession of a controlled substance
• Pacheco-Olvera, Felipe, 57, Alvarado; warrant (Tarrant County)
• Point, Zachary Dean, 26, Glen Rose; warrants (Somervell County)
• Spencer, Victoria Jean, 24, Somervell County; warrant only arrest
Crash Report
• May 2: 100 block of Mary Lyn Drive; hit and run
• May 3: 200 block of East Elm Street; minor accident
• May 6: S. SH 144/South FM 56; accident with injury
• May 6: 1100 block of Riverwood Trail; minor accident
• May 6: 200 block of NE Big Bend Trail; minor accident
Fire Report
• May 5: 700 block of Litigation Street; vehicle fire
City of Glen Rose
Police Report for April
• April 5: Welfare check on Clay Street
• April 5: Theft report on Hill Top Drive
• April 5: Moved dead deer out of roadway on 300 block of Big Bend Trail
• April 6: Responded to domestic dispute at Glen Rose Inn & Suites
• April 6: Arrested female subject for warrant out of Fort Bend County
• April 6: Accident report on Hereford Street
• April 10: Burglary alarm on Texas Drive (false)
• April 13: Panic alarm at Higginbotham’s (false)
• April 13: Traffic control in 1100 block of 67 or Gypsy Heart Market
• April 14: Criminal mischief complaint at Glen Rose Inn & Suites
• April 14: Traffic detail on Shepard
• April 16: Dog at large complain on Spanish Oak Trail (citation issued)
• April 20: Illegal dumping complaint at Somervell Apartments
48 citations, 2 written warnings, 61 verbal warnings
Glen Rose Animal Shelter
April Report
• Cats brought in: 36
• Dogs brought in: 16
• Dogs returned from adoption: 1
• Dogs returned from transfer: 1
• Cats adopted: 3
• Dogs adopted: 3
• Cats euthanized: 14
• Dogs euthanized: 1
• Dogs reclaimed: 4
• Cats transferred out: 6
• Dogs transferred out: 24