Graduation activities underway for Class of 2021

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — Friday’s Senior Trip to Six Flags for the Class of 2021 begins a plethora of events over the next two weeks that will culminate with graduation ceremonies on Friday, May 28, at the Glen Rose High School Auditorium.

“Graduation is just around the corner, and we want to make all of our end-of-the-year events memorable ones for all of our seniors and their parents,” Glen Rose Principal Kelly Shackelford said in a letter recently sent out to the graduating seniors and their parents.

Due to COVID-19, the 2020 graduation ceremonies were held at Tiger Stadium with heavy procedures and protocols in place. This year, the graduation will return to the auditorium — graduation’s traditional home.

“You really don’t have to have a Plan B,” Shackelford said, noting that last year’s graduation was moved up because of inclement weather that was bearing down on the area. “We were in a tornado watch last year.”

Graduation will be conducted as it has been in the past, but the only real change is the graduates will be sitting on the stage.

Having the graduates on stage will open up 140 seats in the main lower seating area. Shackelford said each graduate will be guaranteed four seats in the lower portion of the auditorium, while the remaining seats in the auditorium will be open seating, first come, first serve to anyone else, including additional family members of graduating seniors.

“The purpose of this implementation is to ensure all parents a number of seats in the lower level section,” Shackelford said in the letter. “Again, each graduate will not be limited to four total guests, but rather four guests in the lower level.”

Graduation ceremonies will begin at 7 p.m., but Shackelford cautioned that 10-15 minutes prior to the start, the remaining open seats in the lower reserved area will be opened up to anyone.

There will be no mask mandate, but if attendees choose to wear a mask they can. Hand sanitizer stations will be available as well. For those who don’t feel comfortable attending, or for anyone who is feeling the symptoms of COVID-19, graduation will be live-streamed on the district’s website.

The annual Spaghetti Supper was held last month and brought in $85,000 for Project Graduation, and the traditional panoramic senior photo was taken last week. Senior Recognition Night and Baccalaureate practice will be held in the afternoon of May 21, with Senior Recognition being held at 6 p.m. that evening.

At Senior Recognition, each graduating senior will be honored individually with his or her name being read, and while walking across the stage, information about their time spent at GRHS will be read. A baby picture and a yearbook picture will also be shown on the screen.

Scholarships will also be announced at Senior Recognition.

Baccalaureate will be Sunday, May 23. Both events will also be in the auditorium.

Graduation practice will be on Thursday, May 27.

Project Graduation will begin after graduation on May 28.