Yellow submarine surfaces in Glen Rose

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

After nearly 80 years buried in the the ground, the yellow submarine has resurfaced.

Well, not really, but an old butane tank that was buried back in the 1940s at the Gosdin home on Highway 144 some 2 miles west of Glen Rose, was recently dug up and repurposed.

Through the eyes of artist Jean English Gosdin, a yellow submarine — just like the one The Beatles sang about in 1966 — is now on display with pictures of the famous British band as well as replica autographs.

At first, the old butane tank was thought to be just a small one, but as the digging continue, the tank eventually measured 13 feet long and 2 feet in diameter with a riser on the top.

Instead of sending it to the scrap yard, Gosdin created the work of art for all passerby’s to enjoy.