GRHS graduation ceremony scheduled for Friday evening

Reporter Staff

Glen Rose High School will bid farewell to its class of 2021 during a commencement ceremony at 7 p.m. Friday at the GRHS Auditorium.

Jenna N. White is the class valedictorian and Ashlynn B. Perry is the salutatorian. For photos and a full list of graduates, see page A5.

Graduation will be conducted as it has been in the past with the only real change of the graduates sitting on the stage.

Having the graduates on stage will open up 140 seats in the main lower seating area.

Glen Rose Principal Kelly Shackelford said each graduate will be guaranteed four seats in the lower portion of the auditorium, while the remaining seats in the auditorium will be open seating first come, first serve to anyone else, including additional family members of graduating seniors.

Due to COVID-19, the 2020 graduation ceremonies were held at Tiger Stadium with heavy procedures and protocols in place.

There will be no mask mandate, but if attendees choose to wear a mask they can. Hand sanitizer stations will be available as well.

For those who don’t feel comfortable attending, or for anyone who is feeling the symptoms of COVID-19, graduation will be live-streamed on the district’s website at grisd.net.