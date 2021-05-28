Somervell County public safety report
Somervell County Sheriff’s Office
Arrest Report
May 17-24
• Point, Zackary Dean, 26, Somervell Count; serving 22 days - consecutive
• Lambert, Katherine, 21, Was; serving 120 days - concurrent
• Sowders, Chase Tyler, 28, Glen Rose; driving while intoxicated
• Green, Stephanie Anne, 55, Glen Rose, driving while intoxicated
• Hamlin, Sherry Corinne, 42, Walnut Springs; reckless driving
• Shaw, Christopher Ray, 42, Evant; assault; warrant (Somervell County)
Crashes
• May 16: 100 block of Rio Grande Street; hit and run
• May 16: 1500 block of North FM 200; minor accident
• May 17: 1600 block of NE Big Bend Trail; accident with injury
• May 18: 800 block of College Avenue; minor accident
• May 20: 200 block of SW Big Bend Trail; minor accident
• May 21: 600 block of SW Big Bend Trail; minor accident
• May 22: 1800 block of South FM 56; accident with injury
• Fires: No fires reported