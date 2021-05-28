Somervell County public safety report

Glen Rose Reporter

Somervell County Sheriff’s Office

Arrest Report

May 17-24

• Point, Zackary Dean, 26, Somervell Count; serving 22 days - consecutive

• Lambert, Katherine, 21, Was; serving 120 days - concurrent

• Sowders, Chase Tyler, 28, Glen Rose; driving while intoxicated

• Green, Stephanie Anne, 55, Glen Rose, driving while intoxicated

• Hamlin, Sherry Corinne, 42, Walnut Springs; reckless driving

• Shaw, Christopher Ray, 42, Evant; assault; warrant (Somervell County)

Crashes

• May 16: 100 block of Rio Grande Street; hit and run

• May 16: 1500 block of North FM 200; minor accident

• May 17: 1600 block of NE Big Bend Trail; accident with injury

• May 18: 800 block of College Avenue; minor accident

• May 20: 200 block of SW Big Bend Trail; minor accident

• May 21: 600 block of SW Big Bend Trail; minor accident

• May 22: 1800 block of South FM 56; accident with injury

• Fires: No fires reported